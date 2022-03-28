5 managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool appear to be a match made in heaven. The German has successfully woken up the sleeping giants in the Reds following his arrival in October 2015.

So far, he has led the Merseysiders to one UEFA Champions League, one Premier League, one Carling Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. Perhaps his biggest achievement is leading the club to their first league title in 30 years, during the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool have already secured the Carling Cup this season and are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple. Thanks to Jurken Klopp's impact, the team is full of confidence at the moment and are well-placed to conclude the campaign on a brilliant note.

Meanwhile, as the tactician approaches the final years of his contract at Anfield, it would make a lot of sense for the Reds to start looking at potential options to replace him. On that note, here's a list of five managers who could replace the 54-year-old at the club:

#5 Pep Lijnders

The Ducthman has gained valuable experience working alongside Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Pep Lijnders is currently serving as the assistant manager to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Dutchman, appointed in the summer of 2018, has spent the last four years building a decent path for himself by working with one of the world's finest managers.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… "By the way, for those who didn’t know yet: Pepijn Lijnders, together with Jurgen Klopp, is the founder of the success of Liverpool. At least, according to Lijnders himself." #LFC "By the way, for those who didn’t know yet: Pepijn Lijnders, together with Jurgen Klopp, is the founder of the success of Liverpool. At least, according to Lijnders himself." #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Lijnders' contract with the Premier League giants will expire next summer, the same time as Klopp's. Should the Reds be convinced by the 39-years-old's expertise and experience, giving him a shot at the managerial spot would be a breeze.

#4 Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine is living on borrowed time in Paris right now.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has come under intense scrutiny at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent weeks. The Ligue 1 giants crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16, with a lot of fingers pointed at the manager for failing to get the best out of his team.

PSGhub @PSGhub @JBurtTelegraph Pochettino is expected to leave PSG in ‘one form or another’ following the club’s disappointing exit in #UCL . If Manchester United decided to swoop Pochettino, PSG could avoid paying him and his staff compensation fee. @TelegraphDucker Pochettino is expected to leave PSG in ‘one form or another’ following the club’s disappointing exit in #UCL. If Manchester United decided to swoop Pochettino, PSG could avoid paying him and his staff compensation fee. @TelegraphDucker @JBurtTelegraph 🇦🇷💰

As things stand, there's a huge doubt over Pochettino's continuity at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer. The Parisians are highly likely to relieve the Argentine of his duties this summer.

Should that end up being the case, he'd definitely be among the top candidates to replace Klopp if the latter leaves the Reds anytime soon. With his experience and reputation in the Premier League, Pochettino stands a decent chance of getting the job at Anfield.

#3 Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann claimed his first trophy as Bayern Munich manager in August last year.

Should Liverpool decide to replace Klopp with another German manager, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann could be one of the finest alternative options. The tactician needs no introduction; he's been one of the top coaches in the Bundesliga for the last couple of years.

The 34-year-old was snapped up by Bayern Munich at the end of the last campaign, following his brilliant work with Hoffeinheim and RB Leipzig.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Manchester United would have loved to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as manager this summer, but have been forced to accept that he would not want to leave Bayern Munich to take up the job at Old Trafford [ @SkySportsNews Manchester United would have loved to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as manager this summer, but have been forced to accept that he would not want to leave Bayern Munich to take up the job at Old Trafford [@SkySportsNews] https://t.co/F6VGVjkl7y

Nagelsmann wasted no time in making his impact felt at the Allianz Arena, leading the Bavarians to the German Super Cup just a few weeks after his appointment. He's enjoying a brilliant outing this season, with his team currently leading the Bundesliga table and in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

#2 Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has proven to be an elite manager over the last couple of years.

Another German manager who would be a decent option to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is Hansi Flick. The current Germany manager has built an incredible reputation for himself. The 57-year-old made history, as he led Bayern Munich to a historic sextuple in the 2019-20 campaign.

It's worth mentioning that he has done a wonderful job with Germany so far, winning eight straight games. Under his tutelage, Germany became the first nation to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, sealing top place in their qualifying group in October last year.

The tactician's contract with the national team runs out in 2024, the same year as Klopp's. It would be quite interesting if he gets a shot to manage the Reds in the next move of his coaching career.

#1 Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool midfielder could return to manage his former club in the near future.

Steven Gerrard's status as a Liverpool legend remains unshaken. The Englishman is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ply his trade at Anfield. He represented the Reds between 1998 and 2015, making 710 appearances, contributing 186 goals and 150 assists.

B/R Football @brfootball



A look at what made him a legend at Liverpool [THREAD] Steven Gerrard makes his return to Anfield, but this time as Aston Villa's manager.A look at what made him a legend at Liverpool[THREAD] Steven Gerrard makes his return to Anfield, but this time as Aston Villa's manager.A look at what made him a legend at Liverpool 💫 [THREAD] https://t.co/yz9M7FtUfY

The 41-year-old took to management in 2017, starting as a youth coach at Anfield. He got his first first-team role at Rangers in the summer of 2018, before leaving for Aston Villa in Novemner last year.

Gerrard appears to be getting the best out of his team in recent weeks, inspiring the Villans to three victoris in their last four games. He is definitely one of the top options to take over from Klopp at Liverpool in the near future.

