5 worst managerial downgrades of the past decade

Gambling of managerial positions is an essential practice that top-flight clubs need to employ to maintain their status at the summit. Board officials have the impossible task of installing an adept candidate to take the reins of their clubs and backing him to succeed during tough times. However, some hirings can turn out to be so catastrophic that a total overhaul of the system is required to set things straight, once again.

Disappointing managers, still at their clubs

Even though they are still employed by their clubs, certain managers are standing on very thin ice, with constant sub-par performances plaguing their respective terms. Mikel Arteta was supposed to steady things at Arsenal after an underwhelming 2018-19 season with Unai Emery at the helm. Nevertheless, things haven't gone according to plan and the former assistant coach of Manchester City has overseen Arsenal's worst end to a Premier League campaign since 1995.

Ronald Koeman guided Barcelona to an embarrassing exit from the Champions League and ensured that the Catalan giants finished outside the top two in La Liga for the first time since 2008. In an official statement, the club's president, Joan Laporta, confirmed that Koeman would be continuing with Barcelona for at least the next year.

Here, we take a look at five similar managerial appointments that proved to be significant downgrades on their predecessors and were eventually sacked.

#5 Zinedine Zidane to Julen Lopetegui (Real Madrid)

Lopetegui endured a rough start at Madrid

Succeeding a three-time Champions League winner was never going to be easy. But Julen Lopetegui's tenure as Real Madrid boss had the potential to end his managerial career in top-flight football. The former Spain goalkeeper was dismissed just four months after his installation at the job.

Lopetegui's appointment at the club began with controversy. He was Spain's head coach in their bid to reclaim glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, before the commencement of the tournament, Los Blancos announced that Lopetegui would be Zidane's successor in the Madrid dugout as soon as the World Cup ended. He was subsequently fired from the national job, with the Spanish FA stating Lopetegui's backdoor dealings were the reason for their sacking of the 54-year-old.

On this day, three years ago, Real Madrid announced Julen Lopetegui as the team's new coach.



Julen was sacked from Spanish NT ahead of the World Cup [shortly after this announcement] & was also sacked by the club in November.



Your thoughts about his time and work in Madrid? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TrYfcQcFmV — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 12, 2021

After taking the reins at the Bernabeu, Lopetegui oversaw one of the club's worst-ever starts to a season. His side slumped to ninth position after accumulating just 14 points from the initial 10 games, which included a 5-1 humbling at the hands of their arch-rivals Barcelona. Lopetegui, in an interview with the BBC, stated:

"I didn't sleep; I didn't know where I was. One day I was in Russia training for the World Cup, the next I was in the Santiago Bernabeu with a new team"

The Spanish coach is now at Sevilla, working to restore his reputation with the Andalusian side.

#4 Tito Vilanova to Gerardo "Tata" Martino (FC Barcelona)

Tata Martino failed comprehensively at Barcelona

A good case can be made for Quique Setien's inclusion as Barcelona's worst manager of the past decade. However, blame for his short but disastrous spell at the Camp Nou can also be credited to the Josep Bartomeu-led board. The same cannot be said for the failure of Tata Martino, who left the club in disgrace after a solitary year in charge.

Barcelona were fresh off a historic title-winning season, where they triumphed in the league with a record-equalling 100 points under the stewardship of Tito Vilanova. Due to his deteriorating health concerns, the late Catalan manager was relieved of his duties and Tata Martino was brought in as a replacement. Expectations from the manager were high considering the immense talent the squad possessed. With the acquisition of Neymar that season, Barcelona seemed destined to replicate at least a fraction of Guardiola's success at the club.

However, Martino's time at the club was miserable, to say the least. He failed to capitalize on a flying start that saw Barcelona go on a 16 game win streak. The Argentine manager's inability to connect with the squad and his high pressing style of football meant that Martino's tactics soon fell flat, which was reflected in his results.

Tata Martino has reflected on his time as #Barcelona Coach and discussed Leo Messi and Javier Mascherano: http://t.co/SFaeerE0NS — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2015

Barcelona experienced their first trophyless season since 2007-08 under the current Mexico manager. This debacle was especially concerning since the Catalan giants played some very poor football towards the end of Martino's tenure, something that is considered to be inexplicable at the Camp Nou.

From Martino to the aforementioned Setien, Barcelona have had some of the most deplorable managerial appointments since Pep Guardiola's departure in 2013.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar