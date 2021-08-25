5 managers who generated highest income from player sales in the last decade

The ever-spending transfer market has exploded in recent years with managers having loads of money to buy players in the market. As such, there has been a lot of money spent on transfers by managers in order to achieve success. The likes of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have even crossed the €1 billion mark in terms of transfer spending in the last decade.

Managers have also earned a lot for their club from player sales

But apart from spending, some managers have also earned decent sums in terms of transfer income from player sales. Many of them have even maintained their success after seeing their best players leave.

So here we take a look at the five managers who generated the most income for their clubs from player sales in the last decade:

#5 Antonio Conte - €573.73 million

Conte has been one of the most successful managers in the last 10 years

One of the best tactical managers of the last decade, Antonio Conte ranks fifth among the managers who generated the most income from player sales in the last decade.

Conte has spent heavily in the last few years, bringing in the likes of Alvaro Morata (€66m) and Romelu Lukaku (€74m) at Chelsea and Inter respectively. In fact, he also ranks fifth among the managers who have spent the most on transfers in the last decade.

But Conte has balanced it out by making player sales worth €573.73 million in the last decade. He did not make any major sales during his time at Juventus. But at Chelsea he sold Oscar to Shanghai (€60m), Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid (€60m) and Nemanja Matic (€44.7m). At Inter his most noteworthy sale was Mauro Icardi to PSG (€50m).

Even with all the player sales, Conte has managed to win a trophy at all three clubs where he was the manager in the last decade. He won three back-to-back Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups during his time at Juventus. His time at Chelsea was also a fruitful one, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup. His latest achievement was winning the Serie A title with Inter last season.

🎂Happy 51st Birthday, Antonio Conte.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Serie A

🏆🏆🏆🏆Supercopa Italiana

🏆Coppa Italia

🏆Champions League

🏆UEFA Cup

🏆Intercontinental Cup

🏆Intertoto Cup



🏆🏆🏆🏆Serie A

🏆🏆Supercopa Italiana

🏆Premier League

🏆FA Cup



🙌 One of the best managers around! pic.twitter.com/l1wBIBRpC9 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 31, 2021

Conte is currently without a club after leaving Inter this summer due to a reported fallout with the board.

#4 Jorge Jesus - €616.63 million

Jesus has overseen the sale of several top talents at Benfica

One of the low-profile managers on this list, Jorge Jesus has managed to earn €616.63 million from 100 player sales in the last decade.

Jesus has managed Benfica, Sporting CP, Flamengo and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Yet his most notable income from player sales came during his time with Benfica.

The Portuguese club have been home to some of the best talents in European football. Many big name players have either come through the academy or have plied their trade at the club before moving elsewhere. So it is no surprise that Jesus and Benfica have earned a lot from player sales.

The most recent noteworthy sale made by Jesus is that of Ruben Dias, who was sold to Manchester City for €68 million. Other big sales from his time at Benfica include Axel Witsel (€40m), Fabio Conetrao (€30m), Nemanja Matic (€25m), Jan Oblak (€16m) and Bernardo Silva (€15.75m).

Jesus has also overseen the sale of Joao Mario (€40m) and Islam Slimani (€31m) when he was the manager of Sporting CP. At Flamengo his biggest sale was that of Reinier, who was sold to Real Madrid for €30 million.

While Jesus has sold so many big name players, he has managed to win 13 trophies during the last decade with the four clubs he was in charge of. He is currently the manager of Benfica after having short spells with Al Hilal and Flamengo.

Very interested to see how Jorge Jesus does this season. Hugely successful in his first spell at Benfica, but last season was an unmitigated disaster and his no. 1 advocate, former president LFV is gone. Massive pressure on JJ from the very start, the UCL qualifier in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/7eBfAFOrS7 — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) July 23, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith