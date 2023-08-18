5 Manchester United players who need to prove their worth in the 2023-24 season

Manchester United fans are hugely excited for Erik ten Hag's second season at the club. Fans were satisfied with the club's performances last season as United ended up with a place in the top four and also won the Carabao Cup trophy.

The Red Devils were a much improved side to the one they were in the previous campaign where they disastrous. It wss evident that the manager implemented a clear playing style and throughout the season it felt the players were becoming more accustomed and comfortable with it.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro all shone and helped United achieve the most important goal of qualifying for the Champions League. However, some players were not up to the mark and need to justify their presence. Also, some new faces have been signed by Manchester United this season and they would be hoping to perform from the get go.

Let's take a look at five such players who will need to show fans that they also have what it takes to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams.

#1 Andre Onana

Andre Onana joined Manchester United this summer for an initial £43.8 million fee and fans are expecting a lot from the keeper. The Cameroonian has replaced David de Gea as the number-one keeper at the club. The 27-year-old showcased his terrific goalkeeping qualities in the Champions League final against Manchester City and impressed greatly. Onana possesses all the qualities and attributes needed for a modern keeper in today's game.

He is comfortable playing out from the back and possesses a good passing range. This attribute will help assist Ten Hag's side in playing on the front foot. The former Ajax 'keeper is also brilliant at dominating his box and coming out to catch the ball from set pieces.

These are all qualities that De Gea lacked and this impacted Manchester United negatively. There is a hope that there will be a vast improvement in this area therefore the keeper definitely be under pressure to deliver.

#2 Mason Mount

Mason Mount was Manchester United's first signing this summer

Mason Mount joined United this summer for a fee rising upto £60 million. The England international underwent a poor campaign for Chelsea last season and only managed to score four goals in over 30 appearances. This was a huge downgrade to previous seasons as Mount scored 13 goals in the previous campaign.

Scoring goals and providing assists is a huge element of the midfielder's game and Manchester United will be hoping he can revitalise that kind of form this season. Mount only had one year remaining on his deal at Chelsea therefore the fee did gain some criticism especially given his poor showing last season.

However, he has proven to be a fantastic player since breaking into the first team at Chelsea in the 2019-20 season. He was pretty average throughout Manchester United's pre-season this summer but there is hope from fans he will improve as the season progresses.

#3 Antony

Manchester United signed Antony for £82 million

Antony is heading into his second full season at Manchester United and fans will hope for a better campaign from the Brazilian. He managed to score eight goals last season in 44 games across competitions. This was rather underwhelming however since it was his first season in the Premier League it can be excused if he improves this season.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of brilliance, the most notable example came when he scored against Barcelona to help Manchester United progress in the UEFA Europa League. He also scored against Arsenal on his league debut and fired in a world-class strike against Manchester City in the derby early in the season.

United paid Ajax £82 million for the winger therefore his output in terms of goals and assists this season must improve.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho needs to have a good season

Jadon Sancho is entering his third season at Manchester United this campaign and must show drastic amounts of improvement to have a future at the club. He has failed to deliver since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. Unlike Antony, there will be less patience from both the manager and fans if Sancho does not perform this season.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 appearances across competitions last season. These numbers are simply not good enough especially given the fact that the England international is such a talented player. However, he performed well in pre-season this summer and was utilised as a false nine by the manager.

Sancho has looked good when playing centrally and this may be the position that suits his strengths. If the manager gives him the opportunity in this position he must grab it with both hands as he cannot afford to experience another underwhelming season.

#5 Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hoijlund

Rasmus Hojlund joined Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £72 million as the Red Devils desperately needed a striker. One big critique of the team last season was that the club did not score enough goals and Hojlund has been brought in to solve that. The 20-year-old is considered as one of the hottest prospects when it comes to young forwards and he was one of the few options available to Manchester United in the market.

The Denmark international scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Atalanta last season. While these numbers are not jaw-dropping it was clear to see he possesses the talent to become one of the best strikers in the world in years to come. He is also seen as a player who fits Ten Hag's system to a tee due to his fantastic pressing abilities and physical qualities.

However, Manchester United have paid a reasonably large fee for the forward and there will be big expectations on his shoulders to perform to a good standard this season.