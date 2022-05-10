5 Marquee signings new Chelsea owners could do next season

A new era will begin at Chelsea as American businessman, Todd Boehly has been announced as the club's new owner, thus bringing an end to Roman Abramovich's era.

Recall that the London club was put up for sale by the UK government after its former owner Abramovich was sanctioned due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

A few notable individuals, as well as consortiums such as the Saudi Media Group, Stephen Pagliuca's led consortium and others, had earlier indicated interest in buying the European champions.

However, it was Boehly's led consortium that were declared winners to acquire the London club in a deal worth £4.25 billion, after several weeks of negotiation.

While most Chelsea fans are anxious to see what the new era at the club will look like, it is expected that Boehly will want to make a big statement in the upcoming transfer market.

Chelsea's new owners could sign world-class players in the summer

Amongst a number of key decisions that the Chelsea new owner could make, backing head coach Thomas Tuchel in this summer's transfer market is a must.

A huge number of world-class players could be considered should this decision be groupally carried out by the Blues board, backed by Boehly.

This article will thus look at five players who could be marquee signings for the Blues this summer.

#5 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is one of best strikers in the world

Considering Chelsea's lack of a proven and reliable goal scorer in the team this season, making a move for Robert Lewandowski could be a signing of intent.

The Polish striker is regarded as one of the most lethal center forwards in the world and would be a huge upgrade at Stamford Bridge.

LiveScore @livescore Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition 🔴🇩🇪😎 https://t.co/pXXsCqCP6n

Lewandowski has just a year left on his deal with Bayern Munich, which could present an opportunity for the Blues to swoop in for his signature in the summer.

The 33-year-old striker has been red-hot in front of goal this season, scoring a combined total of 58 goals and nine assists across all competitions for both club and country.

#4 Declan Rice

Rice is one of the best holding midfieders in the world

Another transfer that could easily win over the love of Chelsea fans this summer will be the signing of West Ham United and England international, Declan Rice.

The 23-year-old holding midfielder, who was formerly a Chelsea youth player, has been continuously linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as seen in Football London.

However, it will take a huge fortune to sign Rice this summer. The midfielder himself hinted at staying at the Hammers as per the Sun.

Rice will no doubt be a good acquisition for the Blues, as they are currently in need of a world-class holding midfielder who will protect their backline.

The Englishman has scored a combined total of five goals and four assists in 48 appearances for West Ham in all competitions and signing him will make a big statement.

#3 Darwin Nunez

Nunez has scored 34 goals this season

Another possible marquee signing for any potential Chelsea new owner this summer is Uruguayan striker Nunez.

The 22-year-old forward has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe this season due to his exploits with Portuguese side Benfica.

Nunez will no doubt be in high demand in this summer's transfer market, however, the Benfica striker has what it takes to flourish at Chelsea.

Breakout campaign. Darwin Núñez for Benfica this season:- 40 appearances- 2731 minutes played- 34 goals- 4 assists- G/A every 71.9 minutesBreakout campaign. Darwin Núñez for Benfica this season:- 40 appearances - 2731 minutes played- 34 goals - 4 assists - G/A every 71.9 minutes Breakout campaign.⭐️ https://t.co/jk6gzWgMdx

He is fast, strong and has an eye for goals which could be a great addition to Tuchel's already star studded team next season.

Nunez has been able to score 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Portuguese side Benfica this season.

#2 Antony Matheus

Antony is an exciting young winger

The Brazilian winger could be another high-profile marquee signing to kickstart the Boehly era as the Blues' new owner this summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Ajax winger is attracting a handful of interest from top European clubs. The Blues are said to be one of his numerous admirers, as seen in the Chelsea Chronicle a couple of months ago.

Antony could be a sensation at Stamford Bridge as he oozes so much class on the ball, which could make him an instant favorite at the west London club.

He is arguably one of the most skilled wingers in Europe at present and could provide the needed creative edge the Blues have been missing since the departure of Eden Hazard in 2019.

The 22-year-old winger has been an impressive and crucial performer for Ajax this season, scoring a combined total of 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 33 games across all competitions.

#1 Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has 54 goal contributions this season

Christopher Nkunku could be a great addition to Tuchel's team, as he currently has what it takes to flourish under his system in west London.

The 24-year-old is fast, skillful and also has an eye for goals, which could help boost the Blues' attacking potency, a trait that has been somewhat lacking among Chelsea's current attackers.

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku, these numbers are ridiculous 🥴 Christopher Nkunku, these numbers are ridiculous 🥴 https://t.co/VX8WipiW7z

He has an astonishing goal and assist record for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions for the German club side.

