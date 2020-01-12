5 memorable Barcelona moments of the decade (2010-2019)

The iconic Camp Nou stadium with Cules holding up the tifo

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs of all time. In the last decade, from 2010 to 2019, the Blaugrana have won six La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey titles. They are also the club side with the most league wins in the last decade among the top five European leagues.

289 - No team have won more games in the Top 5 European Leagues this last decade than @FCBarcelona (289) & @realmadriden (273). Duopoly#Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/7WWb1V25Th — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2019

The decade has brought some unforgettable moments for the club. Be it Pep Guardiola's defining era, Neymar's transfer or Tito Vilanova's sad demise; the club has seen ups and downs during the last ten years. Lionel Messi himself has produced memories engrained in every football fan's mind.

So, let's have a look at five memorable Barcelona moments of the decade (2010-2019).

#5 The comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

It was a miraculous night at the Camp Nou as Barcelona pulled off the impossible against Paris Saint-Germain, overturning a four-goal deficit in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The Parisians arrived at the stadium expecting to reach the next round with ease. However, they were not ready for the sheer grit and the never-say-die attitude of the Blaugrana, coached by Luis Enrique.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa (own goal) and the iconic toe poke by substitute Sergi Roberto in the dying seconds of the game ensured an instrumental 'remontada' that will be remembered for generations to come.

