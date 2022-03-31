5 midfielders who could be on the move this summer

The summer transfer window has a knack for throwing out the biggest surprises.

Several deals have happened in recent years that were completely unexpected to many. The tabloids have linked players to the club for months, only for another club to step in and hijack the deal.

Despite the unpredictability of the summer window, fans will certainly agree that there is a certain degree of excitement associated with it. With several clubs looking to strengthen their squads, this summer's window will be not be any less.

Let's take a look at five midfielders who could be on the move this summer.

#5. Gavi | Barcelona

Gavi has been the talk of the town ever since he made his debut for Barcelona.

The youngster came up through La Masia and was promoted to the first-team last year. In just a few months, he has displayed immense ability and is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in world football today.

Gavi is a central midfielder by trade and displays a reading of the game that is well beyond his years. Despite being just 17 years old, he has slotted into the first-team seamlessly and has developed into one of the club's most exciting players.

His exploits also earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team, making him the youngest-ever player to represent the country. With his contract running out in just a year's time, Barcelona will have to act quick if they are to retain the young prodigy.

#4. Georginio Wijnaldum | Paris Saint-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum's move to Paris Saint-Germain simply hasn't worked out.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent five years with Liverpool before making the decision to sign for Paris Saint-Germain last year. Boasting a special set of abilities, many expected Wijnaldum to make the first-team and help the team in their pursuit of the Champions League.

Wijnaldum is yet to make a substantial impact with the French outfit. He is undoubtedly an excellent player, but has yet to display his abilities in France. He has made 24 league appearances for the side, but looks like a shadow of his former self.

Many reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let the Dutchman leave this summer, just a year after he signed. Considering his abilities, there is no doubt that many clubs will be lining up to sign the 31-year-old.

#3. Aurelien Tchouameni | Monaco

Aurelien Tchouameni is on the watchlist of several top European clubs.

Tchouameni made his debut with Bordeaux in 2018 and went on to sign for Monaco in 2020. He has been extremely impressive with Monaco, earning him widespread attention from some of Europe's biggest names.

Tchouameni is an outstanding dynamic midfielder. Displaying excellent passing ability, he is also blessed with astute reading of the game. He has emerged as Monaco's lynchpin in midfield and has also received a call-up to the French national side.

Tchouameni has received inquiries from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City and looks set to face a decision that could change his career. Tchouameni is still only 22 and certainly has a long way to go.

#2. Jude Bellingham | Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is one of Europe's premier young talents.

The Englishman came up through Birmingham City's academy and spent a year with the first-team before signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. In just two years, Bellingham has become a key member of the side and has established himself as one of Europe's most precocious footballers.

Bellingham primarily lines up in central midfield and is well-known for his passing abilities. Being an Englishman, he has been excessively linked with several clubs in the Premier League.

Bellingham's performances earned him a call-up to the English national team last year. He has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the past and looks set to make up his mind this summer.

#1. Declan Rice | West Ham United

Declan Rice is arguably the biggest name who could be on the move this summer.

Rice has been with West Ham United since making his senior debut in 2017. He is a central midfielder by trade and is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League.

Rice has been exceptional for West Ham over the past couple of years. His performances for the English national team were key to their run at UEFA Euro 2020, where England finished as runners-up.

He has been relentlessly linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, both of whom are seemingly desperate to sign the player. Still only 23, there is no doubt that Rice will develop into a world-class footballer regardless of his next destination.

