5 moments that caught the eye in this week's Champions League

From Neymar's brilliance to Koscielny's madness, take a look at the match defining moments in Europe this week,

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 21:41 IST

Sergi Roberto scored the winner in a breathtaking match last night

Champions League rendered one of its best edition of knockout stage matches as FC Barcelona scripted history. The Catalans won the second leg 6-1 to progress to the quarterfinals as they made a mother of all comebacks to dump Paris Saint-Germain out of the competition with a 6-5 score on aggregate.

Sergio Roberto scored a 94th-minute winner to send the Parisians packing and wrote an unfathomable script.

The other game on the night also saw a comeback of sorts as Borussia Dortmund recovered from a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to beat Benfica 4-0 at the Westfalenstadion. Meanwhile, Tuesday's games saw Real Madrid overcome Napoli with the same 3-1 scoreline that was in the first leg.

Same was the case with Arsenal as Bayern Munich tormented them at the Emirates with five quick-fire second half goals as the match ended 5-1 in favour of the Bavarians.

On that note, let's take a look at the five moments that caught the eye in this week's Champions League:

#1 Neymar rose to the occasion when it mattered the most

Neymar broke the shackles and emerged as Barcelona’s most impactful player last night

After being 3-0 up, an away goal by Edinson Cavani meant that Barcelona had to score three goals in a matter of few minutes. It looked all gloom and doom at Nou Camp as the atmosphere dampened and the players looked as if they had lost momentum.

After a stunning performance against Celta Vigo, it was Messi who was touted as Barcelona's saviour to rewrite history in the second leg. It was neither him nor Luis Suarez, who also got on the scoresheet like Messi but could not influence the game as much as he wanted.

As they say, "Cometh the hour, cometh the champion", Neymar Jr rose up and took matters into his own hands when there were only two minutes of regular time left.

He first made it 4-1 through a brilliant free-kick which Kevin Trapp had absolutely no answer for, as he watched the ball rattle the back of the net. Then after some theatrics from Suarez which earned Barcelona a penalty in the 90th minute, the Brazilian was calm enough to send Trapp the wrong way and slot it home in his ever cool stuttering run-up leading to the spot kick.

The clock was ticking and in the final minute, it was Neymar again who provided a cross from which Sergi Roberto applied a finishing touch to send Barcelona into the final eight of the competition. Steven Gerrard called Neymar's performance one of the best he ever saw and it truly was as the Brazilian stepped up to the task in a match where Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi failed to have the desired impact.

Neymar dragged his team out from the clutches of defeat and proved yet again that whatever might be people's opinion about him, he is the rightful heir for the best player in the world title after the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gets over.