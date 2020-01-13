5 Most in-form teams in Europe's top five leagues currently

Liverpool have been emphatic this season

After a brief break to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities (with the exception of the Premier League), league football has returned to mainstream Europe.

We are at the midway point in the top leagues, and with the games coming thick and fast, a clear picture of which clubs would achieve their pre-season objectives has been formed, while those destined for underachievement have also been identified.

Unlike in knockout cup competitions where several factors including favourable draws can see an unfancied team go all the way, league football is significantly different and only the most consistent sides are rewarded at the end of the campaign.

With half of the campaign gone, some sides have shown a marked distinction from the rest of the pack and here, we shall be having a rundown of the five most consistent clubs in Europe's top five leagues based on their last 10 fixtures.

Note: Goals and results correct at the time of writing.

#5 PSG: French Ligue 1

PSG are on course for another Ligue 1 title

Last 10 matches: DWWWWWWLWW - 25 points

The last decade was an immensely successful one for PSG, with the Paris side capitalizing on the investments made to consolidate their status as the premier club in the French league.

Although they are yet to translate their success to the continent, PSG have been emphatic domestically and have won six of the last seven league titles, including each of the last two.

This term has seen the capital club continue from where they left off and the difference in class between their squad and the rest of the league is evident as they currently hold a five-point advantage at the summit (with a game in hand).

PSG have won eight of their last ten Ligue 1 matches, drawing and losing one each, with 30 goals scored in this period and nine conceded.

