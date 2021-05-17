5 new signings who have had the most impact this season (2020/21)

Deciding on the best signings of the season is not an easy task. Different teams have different problems and different goals and they try to bring in players who can solve those problems and help them meet their objectives.

So the best signing of the season doesn't need to be a player who has gone on to win the biggest honours with his new team. Sometimes it could be a player who helps a mid-table side secure a berth in European competitions or one who helps a team survive relegation.

We are arriving at the end of the 2020-21 season with only a handful of games left to be played and it feels like the right time to decide which signing has had the most impact this term.

Several European giants splashed the cash last summer despite the financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and here, we take a look at the five best signings of the 2020-21 season.

#5 Edinson Cavani - Manchester United

When Edinson Cavani was signed by Manchester United on deadline day, it looked like a last-minute deal that the Red Devils were forced to settle for. Cavani, 33-years-old at the time, was tipped to take after Alexis Sanchez and flop at Old Trafford whilst pocketing a hefty sum in weekly wages.

However, the Uruguayan has proved to be a welcome addition to the side and has helped Solskjaer show the board exactly what they have been lacking in the goalscoring department. Cavani's early injury issues delayed his entry into the side but once he started scoring, he became Manchester United's first-choice striker.

Manchester United are a much better team with Cavani on the pitch with the Urugayan striker bringing all his experience to the fore and his passionate displays have already made him a fan-favourite. He has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances of which only 19 have been starts.

Cavani has made a lot of impact off the bench on multiple occasions and has been rewarded with a new contract at Manchester United. He seems to have broken the curse of the no. 7 shirt at Manchester United as well.

#4 Sven Botman - LOSC Lille

LOSC Lille are one win away from replacing Paris Saint-Germain as champions of France. Lille have shown improvements on all fronts over the course of the season but it's their defense that has really stood out this term. Christophe Galtier's side has conceded just 22 goals this season, six fewer than Paris Saint-Germain, who have the second-best defensive record in the league.

The 21-year-old was signed by Lille from Jong Ajax, Ajax's reserve side, for a deal worth around €8 million. The left-footed centre-back has been an absolute revelation in the Lille backline. Christophe Galtier has already lavished praise on the youngster by saying he is one of the best centre-backs he has ever worked with.

Botman is strong, loves to tackle, dominates aerial duels and is mature beyond his age. It comes as no surprise then that the 21-year-old who could soon become Ligue 1 champion is being courted by teams like Liverpool and Manchester United.

