5 of the oldest players plying their trade in Europe's top 4 leagues

The players that seemingly age like wine...

A Chievo legend

Old, they say, is gold. Almost wherever we look, we can see that experience matters a lot. Even for entry level jobs, company seek experienced campaigners. It’s the same even in football as managers often value experience over talented youth.

The title of this slideshow might be five of the oldest players in Europe’s top four leagues, but in truth it was five of the oldest players in Serie A as the oldest active and contracted players in Europe’s top four leagues all ply their trade in Serie A.

No wonder why they call it the league of experience. So here are the top five oldest players in Europe’s top four leagues (free agents have been ignored)…

#5 Sergio Pelissier – 38 years and 2 months

Sergio Pelissier is a striker who plays for Chievo Verona while also captaining the team. He started off his career from Torino’s youth academy before joining his current club in 2000.

However, it wasn’t before 2002 that he became a regular with the team. After spending about two years on loan at then Serie C1 club, SPAL, he returned to Chievo for the 2002-03 season and has been with them ever since.

This long and successful partnership bore a lot of fruits as he is now the club’s record goalscorer and is an idol to the fans. At the height of his career, he went on to earn a single cap for the national team and topped it off with a goal on his international debut.