5 of the strangest loan deals of the last decade (2010-2019)

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Radamel Falcao's loan deal to Chelsea made no sense considering his struggles at Manchester United

Loan moves in football have become ever-common in the decade between 2010 and 2019, whether they’re to gain valuable experience for a young prospect, or to simply give a player a fresh start without their new club having to spend a huge amount of money.

Not all the loan moves we’ve seen have worked out, but for some, they’ve paid off hugely. Sometimes though, clubs have made such strange loan signings that it’s hard to work out exactly what they were thinking at all.

Here are 5 of the strangest loan signings in the last decade (2010-2019).

#1 Renato Sanches – Bayern Munich to Swansea City (2017-18)

Renato Sanches's strange loan move to Swansea ended in disaster

Attacking midfielder Renato Sanches burst onto the scene as one of Portugal’s key players in their victorious Euro 2016 campaign, scoring a goal in their quarter-final win over Poland and being named as the Young Player of the Tournament. After just one season in Benfica’s first team, he suddenly became one of the hottest properties in Europe, and it came as no surprise when he was signed by German giants Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately for Sanches, he struggled during his first season at the Allianz Arena, having issues with learning a new language and having to compete against established stars for a spot in the team. And so despite then-Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti stating that the Portuguese would remain in Munich for the 2017-18 season, everyone was instead taken by surprise when a loan deal to Premier League side Swansea City was announced on August 2017’s transfer deadline day.

The move was weird from the start; the Swans were expected to struggle and were hardly blessed with world-renowned players, making it questionable exactly what Sanches would be able to gain from the move. The explanation appeared to be Swansea boss Paul Clement’s links with Ancelotti, as he’d acted as an assistant manager to him on numerous occasions.

In the end, the loan was even more disastrous than even the biggest sceptic could’ve imagined. Sanches struggled for form from the beginning of the season, and hit rock bottom when he was substituted at half-time during a game against Chelsea after making a pass directly into the advertising boards.

Eventually the Portuguese midfielder picked up two hamstring injuries that sidelined him, and shortly after Clement was fired in December 2017, new Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal allowed him to return home to rehabilitate. Sanches didn’t play a single competitive game after January 2nd, and returned to Munich in the summer of 2018 after just 15 appearances and no goals for the Welsh side.

1 / 5 NEXT