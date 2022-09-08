5 player exits that have made teams significantly weaker this season

The transfer window can be quite a tricky period for clubs. It's one thing to identify a team's weaknesses and another thing altogether to address them by bringing in players of the right profile. Player exits are another major cause of concern for teams and this affects sides of a relatively smaller stature.

Footballers can't be faulted for wanting to play for the biggest clubs in Europe or wanting to try out a new challenge or going after a fatter paycheque. The selling club, however, will need to try to make sure the departures don't affect the rhythm of the side and that's quite a hard thing to do.

Plenty of top footballers switched sides this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five player exits that made teams significantly weaker.

#5 Paulo Dybala - Juventus

AS Roma v AC Monza - Serie A

Paulo Dybala's contract with Juventus was set to expire this summer. Juventus and the Argentina international couldn't see eye to eye over the terms of a new deal. The exit was largely caused by the Bianconeri's decision to backtrack on a promise they made to Dybala last October.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus had agreed to give Dybala a four-year contract worth €8 million in wages annually. However, Juventus then altered the terms of the deal and the Argentina international was not happy with the new conditions.

He has since joined AS Roma on a free transfer. Dybala's exit has definitely taken a huge bite of creativity out of Juventus' attack. The Old Lady have got off to a shaky start to the new campaign, winning two and drawing three of their five Serie A games so far.

They also kickstarted their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

#4 Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world at the age of 22. He scored 86 goals and provided 23 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund over the course of two and a half seasons. The world-class Norwegian striker's exit was always going to affect Dortmund massively.

To keep up with the dominant Bayern Munich, Dortmund needed a player of Haaland's quality. They've lost their X-factor now and are likely to lose ground in their attempts to keep up with the Bavarians in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Haaland has got off to a flying start to life at Manchester City. He has scored 12 goals and provided an assist in eight appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far.

#3 Jules Kounde - Sevilla

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Sevilla are 17th in the La Liga table after four gameweeks. They are yet to win a single game this season across the La Liga and Champions League, losing their first game in Europe 4-0 to Manchester City in midweek.

The Andalusians have scored just three goals and have shipped in 12 so far this season in five games. Their defence is a shambles and it can be directly attributed to losing their first-choice centre-backs Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

Of the two, Kounde's departure to Barcelona seems to have hit them massively. Sevilla have set themselves back by letting such a good player leave for a sum of €55 million to join a rival.

#2 Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea

Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

Chelsea's poor start to the new season has led to Thomas Tuchel being sacked from the manager's role. They spent in excess of €180 million to bolster their defense this summer. But the quality at the back has only deteriorated this term and that speaks volumes about Antonio Rudiger's abilities.

The Germany international was a beast at the back under Tuchel. He was a tenacious presence in Chelsea's backline and wouldn't let attackers have a moment of peace in the final third.

After failing to reach an agreement with Rudiger over the terms of a new deal, Chelsea were forced to watch him join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Blues have conceded nine goals in their first six Premier League matches this season.

#1 Sadio Mane - Liverpool

FC Viktoria Köln v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round

In the first half of the 2021-22 season, Sadio Mane was out of form and looked entirely dispensable. However, he turned things around massively in the second half of the campaign and has been in sublime form for club and country ever since.

Mane scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool last term. Having secured the services of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January 2022, Liverpool felt it wouldn't make much of a difference if they let Mane leave in the summer.

They let it happen and are starting to regret that decision now. The Merseysiders have got off to a poor start to the new season. They miss the edge and bite that Mane brought to their attack and have looked toothless going forward on occasion.

Meanwhile, the Senegal international is thriving at Bayern Munich, having scored five goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

