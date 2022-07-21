5 players with most assists in Premier League history

Creating a chance or providing an assist is as important a part of football as goalscoring. Forwards and midfielders are the ones who usually end up racking up assists because they are the ones who are responsible for chance creation.

But over the course of the years, football has evolved a lot and modern full-backs are also heavily involved in orchestrating play and teeing up their teammates to score. We have seen plenty of world-class playmakers in the Premier League over the past three decades.

Even today, there are a number of top technicians who excel at setting up their teammates to find the back of the net. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with most assists in Premier League history.

#5 Dennis Bergkamp - 94 assists

Former Dutch forward Dennis Bergkamp possessed exquisite technique and a level of footballing intelligence that's rarely matched. The former Arsenal man is a Premier League legend and was one of the Gunners' guiding lights during the early parts of the Arsene Wenger era.

Bergkamp's touch, turn and finish against Newcastle United in March 2002 is still widely considered to be one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time. He won three Premier League titles and relished playing as the support striker to Thierry Henry.

Bergamp was also part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' that went the entire 2003-04 Premier League season without conceding a defeat. In 315 Premier League appearances, Bergkamp sdcored 87 goals and provided 94 assists.

#4 Frank Lampard - 102 assists

Frank Lampard is arguably the greatest goalscoring midfielder in the history of the Premier League. The Englishman played for Chelsea for the majority of his career and is an iconic figure at Stamford Bridge.

The box-to-box midfielder worked tirelessly for his team, scoring plenty of worldies, dictating play from midfield and providing ample amount of support to his forwards. Lampard is Chelsea's all-time highest goalscorer and assist provider.

He has won three Premier League titles. In 609 league appearances, Lampard scored 177 goals and provided 102 assists.

#3 Wayne Rooney - 103 assists

One of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier League, Wayne Rooney took the English top flight by storm as a 16-year-old. He is one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League and was as versatile and dynamic a forward as any in the modern era.

Although he was primarily a striker, Rooney was happy to play the role of a support striker to several world-class marksmen during his prime. He enjoyed great striking partnerships with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie, to name a few.

Rooney is not only the third-highest assist provider in the history of the Premier League but he is also the second-highest goalscorer. In 491 league appearances, the Englishman scored 208 goals and provided 103 assists. Rooney won five Premier League titles with Manchester United.

#2 Cesc Fabregas - 111 assists

Cesc Fabregas is inarguably one of the finest playmakers of the 21st century. The Spaniard enjoyed two fine stints in the Premier League, first with Arsenal and then with Chelsea. He turned heads as a teenager after joining Arsenal from Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia.

He fit in perfectly with Arsene Wenger's system and was tasked with unlocking defences with his excellent passing range and vision. Fabregas left to join his boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 but returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2014.

He had a phenomenal 2014-15 season with Chelsea, providing 19 assists and propelling the Blues to the Premier League title. In 350 league appearances, Fabregas scored 50 goals and provided 111 assists. He has two Premier League titles to his name.

#1 Ryan Giggs - 162 assists

Ryan Giggs is a true Premier League great. He played for Manchester United throughout his entire career and is one of the most iconic figures in the history of the English top flight. He has the distinction of being the player with the second-most appearances in the Premier League (632).

Giggs tore it up for Manchester United as a winger in his early days. He eventually transitioned into a central midfielder as he lost a yard of pace in the latter days of his career but continued to be just as effective.

The Welshman has won a whopping 13 Premier League titles in his career. In 632 league appearances, Giggs scored 109 goals and provided 162 assists.

