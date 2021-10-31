5 players who are having the best debut seasons so far

Three months into the 2021-22 season, things have slowly started to take shape for the remainder of the campaign. With the summer transfer window done and dusted, clubs all across Europe have begun their battle for supremacy with their updated squads. While big guns like Chelsea and PSG have been predictably emphatic, several mid-tier clubs have emerged as surprise packages for the season.

Multiple clubs have surprised the footballing world with their bright start

The construct of the traditional Premier League "big-six" has been consistently put into question over the past few years. While London giants Tottenham and Arsenal have suffered a colossal dip in form, Leicester City have capitalized on their downfall to establish themselves as European regulars. Following in the footsteps of the Foxes, West Ham and Brighton have reintroduced themselves as possible contenders for a place in the top six.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad have had a solid start to the 2021-22 season, currently occupying top spot in La Liga. Serie A leaders Napoli, Rayo Vallecano and SC Freiburg, are some of the other teams who could impress this campaign.

The success of the aforementioned teams can be directly linked to the fiery form of their players. Despite having minimal experience with their current team, several debutants have surprised the footballing world with their consistent performances. With multiple stars experiencing a breakout campaign this term, let's take a look at five players who are having a great debut season with their new clubs:

#5 Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Tomiyasu has been a breath of fresh air at the Emirates

Arsenal have endured a bumpy ride ever since Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018. Aside from a reliable midfielder at the base of their midfield, an erratic defense has been at the top of their problems. However, the Gunners seem to have unearthed a real gem in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

Bought from Bologna for €18.6 million, the 22-year-old Japanese right-back has gelled smoothly into the Arsenal first-team. In seven appearances at the Emirates so far, Tomiyasu has proved to be extremely dependable, looking sure of himself in every move.

In a summer where Arsenal splashed a whopping €58.5 million on Ben White, the Japan international has surprisingly acted as the better signing. Tomiyasu has been instrumental in his side's recent upturn in fortunes, keeping two clean sheets in six Premier League games. Arsenal fans will be hoping to see a lot more from their latest defensive recruit in the coming seasons.

#4 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

RCD Espanyol v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander

Villarreal's €23.5 million procurement of Arnaut Danjuma from English second-tier side Bournemouth was initially viewed as nothing more than a gamble. The Yellow Submarine had sunk to seventh place last term, explaining fans' concerns over such exorbitant spending.

However, Danjuma has proved to be worth every penny so far, almost single-handedly rescuing Villarreal on multiple occasions. The Dutch attacker has already racked up six goal contributions in just 10 league games for his new side.

Darting inside with incredible pace, the 24-year-old forward has recorded an impressive 60.87 per cent shot accuracy, having attempted 23 shots in the league from the left flank. Possessing exceptional technical abilities, Danjuma has wasted no time in hitting the ground running at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

