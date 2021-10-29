5 best footballers who deserve to play more minutes for their clubs

Injuries, patchy stretches of form, dispute with the coaching staff: there are infinite factors that can derail a player's career at a particular club. All the stated reasons boil down to a lack of game time, making it the perfect adversary for the career of a budding youngster. In hindsight, one needs to be extremely careful in order to achieve success in this overly-competitive line of work called football.

Argentine veteran Sergio Aguero recently made his debut for Barcelona, ending a five-month hiatus from football. However, his latest No.7 teammate Ousmane Dembele hasn't been so lucky and is yet to make a single appearance this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Newcastle are currently eyeing up a move for Ousmane Dembélé after talks with his agent have already begun. (Source: SPORT) 🚨 Newcastle are currently eyeing up a move for Ousmane Dembélé after talks with his agent have already begun. (Source: SPORT) https://t.co/GNVPuEKK2U

Italy's star wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola is another name whose injury has restricted him from playing a single game this campaign. Wolves' promising forward Pedro Neto, who sustained a knee injury in April, is not expected to make a comeback any time soon in 2021. Other prominent names without a game this season include Eberechi Eze, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and more.

While injuries have been a common theme among players who haven't yet appeared for their teams, certain fit footballers have also missed a big chunk of the 2021-22 season. Tactical differences and spats with the coaching staff have led to the ousting of several worthy athletes. On that note, let's take a look at five players who deserve to play more minutes for their club:

#5 Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

Lozano suffered an injury in July

Kicking off our list in fifth place is Mexican prodigy, Hirving Lozano. The pacy wingman has barely featured for a high-flying Napoli side, accumulating just 472 minutes across all competitions this season. Even so, he has managed to register two goals and two assists in limited game time.

Primarily a right-winger, Lozano is capable of playing anywhere on the frontline, rendering his ousting from the starting lineup even more bizarre. Newly-appointed coach Luciano Spalletti has quickly warmed up to the trident of Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and newcomer Matteo Politano, restricting Lozano to the bench.

SSC Nap⚽️li News @SSCNapoliNews_ The Hirving Lozano situation is an open and shut case. Spalletti and Lozano spoke yesterday and everything is fine between the two of them. ( @CorSport via @tuttonapoli The Hirving Lozano situation is an open and shut case. Spalletti and Lozano spoke yesterday and everything is fine between the two of them. (@CorSport via @tuttonapoli)

In light of a horrific eye injury sustained back in July, Lozano has proceeded cautiously ever since. On top of that, Spalletti's preference for the duo of Insigne and Politano has limited "Chucky" Lozano's game time. The 26-year-old Mexican will be hoping for things to take a turn for the positive soon.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Juventus v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Juventus' purchase of Dejan Kulusevski in 2020 for a sum of €35 million was initially viewed as a coup, considering the youngster's immense potential. The Swedish winger had just had a breakout season at a middling Parma side, racking up 19 goal contributions in 36 games for I Crociati on loan.

While his debut season with Juventus did see a slight drop in output, the overall campaign was deemed to be decent. The youngster was able to captivate audiences with his performances but failed to earn the trust of the backroom staff. As a result, he was on the list of possible departures from the Allianz Stadium, with the club willing to let him go for the right offer.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski’s late winners for United and Juve earned this bettor $56K from free bets 😳💸 @br_betting Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski’s late winners for United and Juve earned this bettor $56K from free bets 😳💸 @br_betting https://t.co/jMzZB2J9bX

Midway through the ongoing season, Kulusevski has only completed a Serie A game on one occasion, with a total of 387 on-field minutes this season. Furthermore, the 21-year-old versatile attacker has been used as a utility man this term, limiting his exposure. With no shortage of suitors, the Swedish prodigy could depart from Turin just two years after joining if his issues aren't resolved as soon as possible.

