Greatest XI that missed out on the 2021 Ballon d'Or shortlist

On 8th October 2021, the preliminary shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or was announced. Out of the 30 players deemed worthy enough to be in contention for the prestigious award, fans were quick to spot a number of debutants. While several candidates have already experienced the frenzy of getting nominated for the Ballon d'Or, 2021 has seen the introduction of numerous new faces on the shortlist.

The contrasting background of this year's Ballon d'Or nominees

To appear on the preliminary shortlist for such a fabled award is an achievement of its own. However, for the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and more, making the 30-man Ballon d'Or list is pretty much routine. Ronaldo and Messi have also made it up to the podium 12 times apiece.

SPORF @Sporf 📝 30 nominees.🏆 1 winner.✅ ________ should win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. 📝 30 nominees.🏆 1 winner.✅ ________ should win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. https://t.co/vphHPW5riH

Meanwhile, a hoard of future superstars announced the beginning of a new era by making their way into the 30-man shortlist of the Ballon d'Or ahead of certain veterans. Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland will be making his Ballon d'Or debut this year, while midfield sensations Mason Mount and Pedri have also received their first nods this term. Other prominent newcomers in the Ballon d'Or race include Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and the underdog to take home the prize, Jorginho.

Despite the initial star-studded nominations containing several deserving names, a certain set of players were unfortunate enough to be axed from the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Even though the players in question had a stellar 2021, they were inexplicably left out in the editing room. On that note, let's take a look at the greatest XI (4-2-3-1) to miss out on this year's Ballon d'Or:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Several players questioned Mendy's snub

Undoubtedly the most bizarre exclusion, Edouard Mendy was extremely unlucky to have missed out on a Ballon d'Or nomination. Several professionals have voiced their opinion on the snub, with the likes of Thiago Silva and Sadio Mane coming to his support.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Kalidou Koulibaly on Edouard Mendy's omission from the Ballon d'Or list: “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League. We have to do the double the work of some people to be well judged.” Kalidou Koulibaly on Edouard Mendy's omission from the Ballon d'Or list: “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League. We have to do the double the work of some people to be well judged.” https://t.co/j5YfMKX6Yy

The Senegal international impressed massively in his debut campaign with Chelsea, playing a crucial part in the Blues' unlikely Champions League win. Conceding a mere 30 goals while keeping 25 clean sheets across all competitions should've been enough to assure his maiden Ballon d'Or appearance.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Hakimi's form with Inter earned him a €60 million move to PSG

Another potential candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Achraf Hakimi, also missed out on the 30-man shortlist. The Moroccan had a sensational season with Inter, contributing 17 goals in the Nerazzurri's first title win in 11 years last term.

His Ballon d'Or snub this year is all the more shocking when you consider the names that have been nominated. While Cesar Azpilicueta had a 2021 to remember, Hakimi was the better player of the calendar year overall.

Centre-back: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Brazil v Bolivia - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

PSG's Marquinhos has been consistently performing at the highest level for some time now. In an ever-changing unstable backline, the Brazilian superstar has been the only reliable option for the Parisians.

PSG Chief @psg_chief 🗣Roberto Carlos: “Marquinhos has been playing at an incredible level for several seasons. I've been following him since he started in Europe, he's always been a very good player and his progress has been constant. He is a complete player”. #PSG 🔴🔵✔️ 🗣Roberto Carlos: “Marquinhos has been playing at an incredible level for several seasons. I've been following him since he started in Europe, he's always been a very good player and his progress has been constant. He is a complete player”.#PSG 🔴🔵✔️ https://t.co/k6j7G6cBLd

Possessing a rare mixture of talent and consistency, Marquinhos should've made the preliminary shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, PSG's unwavering form of the 2020-21 season robbed him of a much-deserved nomination.

Centre-back: Milan Skriniar (Inter)

Skriniar is heavily underrated

Despite having had a formidable 2020-21 season, Milan Skriniar misses out on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, just like his former teammate Achraf Hakimi. The Slovakian was a pivotal cog in Inter's title-winning team, starting 31 Serie A matches last term.

An underrated centre-half, Skriniar's leadership skills and remarkable tackling abilities were apparently not up to the Ballon d'Or mark. It is indeed a crazy omission considering Inter conceded just 35 goals with Skriniar at the heart of their defense last term.

Left-back: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Shaw had seven goal contributions with United last season

Despite making his competitive debut in 2012 as a 17-year-old, the 2020-21 campaign was arguably the best season for Luke Shaw. The Englishman turned out to be one of the most consistent providers in world football last season.

utdreport @utdreport Luke Shaw: “I still need it [the strapping] now but things are obviously getting better so hopefully I'll get rid of it soon. I don’t think I’ll be doing a Jamie Vardy and having to wear it all the time!” #mulive [mu] Luke Shaw: “I still need it [the strapping] now but things are obviously getting better so hopefully I'll get rid of it soon. I don’t think I’ll be doing a Jamie Vardy and having to wear it all the time!” #mulive [mu] https://t.co/pnPBXl7fUY

On top of that, Shaw had a stellar Euro 2020, laying out three assists and scoring the fastest-ever goal in the final of a European Championship. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old left-back was left out on the chopping block during the assembly of this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Also read: 4 footballers backing Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or in 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith