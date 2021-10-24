Greatest XI that missed out on the 2021 Ballon d'Or shortlist

On 8th October 2021, the preliminary shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or was announced. Out of the 30 players deemed worthy enough to be in contention for the prestigious award, fans were quick to spot a number of debutants. While several candidates have already experienced the frenzy of getting nominated for the Ballon d'Or, 2021 has seen the introduction of numerous new faces on the shortlist.
The contrasting background of this year's Ballon d'Or nominees
To appear on the preliminary shortlist for such a fabled award is an achievement of its own. However, for the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and more, making the 30-man Ballon d'Or list is pretty much routine. Ronaldo and Messi have also made it up to the podium 12 times apiece.
Meanwhile, a hoard of future superstars announced the beginning of a new era by making their way into the 30-man shortlist of the Ballon d'Or ahead of certain veterans. Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland will be making his Ballon d'Or debut this year, while midfield sensations Mason Mount and Pedri have also received their first nods this term. Other prominent newcomers in the Ballon d'Or race include Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and the underdog to take home the prize, Jorginho.
Despite the initial star-studded nominations containing several deserving names, a certain set of players were unfortunate enough to be axed from the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Even though the players in question had a stellar 2021, they were inexplicably left out in the editing room. On that note, let's take a look at the greatest XI (4-2-3-1) to miss out on this year's Ballon d'Or:
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Undoubtedly the most bizarre exclusion, Edouard Mendy was extremely unlucky to have missed out on a Ballon d'Or nomination. Several professionals have voiced their opinion on the snub, with the likes of Thiago Silva and Sadio Mane coming to his support.
The Senegal international impressed massively in his debut campaign with Chelsea, playing a crucial part in the Blues' unlikely Champions League win. Conceding a mere 30 goals while keeping 25 clean sheets across all competitions should've been enough to assure his maiden Ballon d'Or appearance.
Right-back: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Another potential candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Achraf Hakimi, also missed out on the 30-man shortlist. The Moroccan had a sensational season with Inter, contributing 17 goals in the Nerazzurri's first title win in 11 years last term.
His Ballon d'Or snub this year is all the more shocking when you consider the names that have been nominated. While Cesar Azpilicueta had a 2021 to remember, Hakimi was the better player of the calendar year overall.
Centre-back: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)
PSG's Marquinhos has been consistently performing at the highest level for some time now. In an ever-changing unstable backline, the Brazilian superstar has been the only reliable option for the Parisians.
Possessing a rare mixture of talent and consistency, Marquinhos should've made the preliminary shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, PSG's unwavering form of the 2020-21 season robbed him of a much-deserved nomination.
Centre-back: Milan Skriniar (Inter)
Despite having had a formidable 2020-21 season, Milan Skriniar misses out on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, just like his former teammate Achraf Hakimi. The Slovakian was a pivotal cog in Inter's title-winning team, starting 31 Serie A matches last term.
An underrated centre-half, Skriniar's leadership skills and remarkable tackling abilities were apparently not up to the Ballon d'Or mark. It is indeed a crazy omission considering Inter conceded just 35 goals with Skriniar at the heart of their defense last term.
Left-back: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)
Despite making his competitive debut in 2012 as a 17-year-old, the 2020-21 campaign was arguably the best season for Luke Shaw. The Englishman turned out to be one of the most consistent providers in world football last season.
On top of that, Shaw had a stellar Euro 2020, laying out three assists and scoring the fastest-ever goal in the final of a European Championship. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old left-back was left out on the chopping block during the assembly of this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist.
