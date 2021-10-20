Ranking the 10 best players aged under 23 and contracted to Manchester United at the moment

In recent years, Manchester United have succumbed to the trend of splashing big in order to obtain success. Following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, the Red Devils have desperately tried to cling onto their superclub status by signing multiple players at exorbitant fees. However, this wasn't always the norm at Old Trafford, with Manchester United possessing one of the best academies in European football.

Manchester United have produced a lot of talent over the years

While the Red Devils are yet to win a major trophy since their Europa League success in 2017, they have managed to assemble a glittering squad along the way. First-team stars like Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and even Paul Pogba can trace their roots to the Manchester United academy.

Pro Future Stars @ProFutureStars1 Manchester United have and incredible amount of attacking footballers from their academy right now.Strong academy. 👏 Manchester United have and incredible amount of attacking footballers from their academy right now.Strong academy. 👏 https://t.co/yrYHL6Ef7V

However, their recruitment policy in the past was on a whole other level. United fans are yet to witness another set of academy players that can touch the legacy of the fabled 'Class of 92'. David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes have all gone on to forge legendary careers after receiving their footballing education from Manchester United.

Even though no recent graduate can match the talent of the aforementioned stars, United still possess a group of promising youngsters with unparalleled potential at the moment. While some of them are academy graduates, few others were acquired from elsewhere in exciting deals.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 best youngsters who are contracted to Manchester United at the moment:

(NOTE: Only players that are aged 22 or under are considered for the list)

#10 Facundo Pellistri

Morecambe v Manchester United U21 - EFL Trophy

Kicking off our list in 10th place is Uruguayan prospect Facundo Pellistri. Bought from Penarol for a nominal fee of €8.5 million last year, Pellistri caught everyone's attention during Manchester United's pre-season this year. The youngster exuded a brilliant show of character during United's win over Derby, grabbing himself a goal.

Currently out on loan at Alaves, the 19-year-old attacker played an important role in his side's 1-0 win over defending champions Atletico Madrid. Having played a total of 195 minutes this season, Manchester United could recall him earlier than expected, with Pellistri's raw talent too precious to be wasted on the bench while on loan.

#9 Tahith Chong

Chong is currently out on loan

Having left Manchester United on loan to gain some much-needed first-team action, Tahith Chong has been impressive with Championship outfit Birmingham City so far. In his first five starts with the Blues, the Dutch sensation bagged the man-of-the-match award on two occasions, announcing himself in the second tier of English football.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Man Utd starlet Tahith Chong reveals Solskjaer has congratulated him on Birmingham form Man Utd starlet Tahith Chong reveals Solskjaer has congratulated him on Birmingham form

thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Despite having 16 appearances with United's first team under his belt, Chong is yet to settle in at Old Trafford. However, if the 21-year-old attacker continues his current form, an improved role is sure to come his way sooner rather than later.

#8 Shola Shoretire

Shola Shoretire has impressed at a very young age

Shola Shoretire is a rare talent, currently plying his trade in Manchester United's youth team. At the tender age of 17, Shoretire has already made his UEFA Youth League, FA Youth Cup and first-team debut and is a regular presence for the U-23s.

The budding youngster provided 10 goals and six assists in 21 games for the U-23 team last season, compelling Ole Gunnar Solskjær to include him in the senior squad. Versatile in nature, Shoretire has the potential to work wonders at Manchester United.

