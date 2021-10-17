4 superstars who might regret their summer transfers (2021)

The summer transfer window of 2021 will arguably go down in history as the most chaotic one of all time. With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s insane recruitment strategy and Premier League clubs splashing insurmountable amounts of cash, no one could've predicted the sheer variety of transfers that happened this summer.

However, the cherry on the cake has to be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo securing transfers in the same window. While La Pulga departed Barcelona in unceremonious circumstances after 21 years, Ronaldo staged an unexpected homecoming to Manchester United after three seasons with Juventus.

The biggest transfers of the summer

Despite the two Ballon d'Or winners switching their club allegiances in the same period, their combined transfer fee amounted to just €15 million. The biggest signings that materialized in the summer were all conducted by Premier League clubs. Jadon Sancho's much-awaited transfer to United finally came to fruition for €85 million, while Chelsea welcomed Romelu Lukaku for the second time for €115 million.

90min @90min_Football PSG were without a doubt, the champions of the 2021 summer transfer window! 👏 PSG were without a doubt, the champions of the 2021 summer transfer window! 👏 https://t.co/TcYxMTajEs

However, Manchester City's acquisition of Jack Grealish for a record-breaking fee of €117.5 million turned out to be the most expensive transfer of 2021. Along with a hoard of classy but free signings, PSG also sanctioned the astute acquisition of promising youngster Achraf Hakimi for a sizeable fee of €60 million.

Despite costing a fortune, each of the aforementioned transfers involves either an established superstar or a youngster brimming with potential. Nevertheless, the summer transfer window of 2021 also witnessed a number of risky signings. Case in point: Ben White's €58.5 million move to Arsenal. With the chances of such signings turning sour being a realistic scenario, let's take a look at four superstars who might regret their summer transfers:

#4 Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich

Sabitzer will hope to earn a larger role at his new club

Conforming to their periodic ritual, Bayern Munich yet again announced the signing of a superstar from a direct Bundesliga rival. Having already raided RB Leipzig for Dayot Upamecano and Julien Nagelsmann this year, the Bavarians returned to snatch Marcel Sabitzer away from Die Roten Bullen. Bayern officially completed the transfer of Sabitzer on deadline day, for a nominal fee of €15 million.

While the Austrian's addition will provide considerable depth to Bayern's attacking options, this transfer will have a much more significant impact on Leipzig. The newly-founded German side will dearly miss their talismanic No.7, and Sabitzer is expected to feel the same, considering the sheer level of competition at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Marcel Sabitzer on his lack of game time at Bayern: "I don't really want to answer questions on this topic, now it's about the international matches. But I've settled in well and feel comfortable. It's fun to work for such a big club. My minutes will increase with time" [ÖFB TV] Marcel Sabitzer on his lack of game time at Bayern: "I don't really want to answer questions on this topic, now it's about the international matches. But I've settled in well and feel comfortable. It's fun to work for such a big club. My minutes will increase with time" [ÖFB TV] https://t.co/yi05PWqXBq

Even though the 27-year-old midfielder is set to earn a plethora of titles with Bayern Munich, he will definitely play a much less important role at his new club. Sabitzer is yet to start for Bayern Munich, only making substitute appearances so far. Without a designated job, the playmaker has been used as a utility man, being deployed at various positions.

Viewed as an essential figure at Leipzig, the seasoned midfielder already looks like a squad player in his latest side. A fan of the Bavarians since childhood, Sabitzer's decision to accept a reduced role could end up sabotaging his career.

#3 James Rodriguez to Al-Rayyan SC

Rodriguez has failed to live up to his hype of 2014

It doesn't seem too long ago when James Rodriguez was banging in goals for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup, aged just 23. Such classy performances on the biggest stage in world football propelled Rodriguez to superstardom, confirming his status as a South American prodigy. Owing to his brilliant World Cup run, Real Madrid decided to splash €75 million on the Colombian, signing him at the expense of an experienced Angel Di Maria.

Fast forward seven years, and the Colombia international has recently joined Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan SC at the age of 30. It is safe to say that things haven't gone according to plan for Rodriguez, post his big-money move to Madrid. A two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich did little to recoup his reputation, and James continued to be treated as an outcast at Real Madrid.

Al Rayyan ENG/ES @AlRayyanscEng #JamesRodriguez is physically ready to play matches but the decision is in the coach hand to let him play tomorrow's match or not. He will 100% have his debut for the #Alrayyan on 17 October if not tomorrow's match. #JamesRodriguez is physically ready to play matches but the decision is in the coach hand to let him play tomorrow's match or not. He will 100% have his debut for the #Alrayyan on 17 October if not tomorrow's match. https://t.co/Jw2qz8D5Im

In a final attempt at saving his doomed career, Rodriguez joined Everton on a free transfer to train under former coach Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, injuries and Ancelotti's mid-way escape to Madrid compelled the former superstar to join a cash-laden Qatar Stars League.

With this move, Rodriguez has practically signed off on his career at the top level, accepting his fate as a washed-up star. However, his decision to give up European football at such an early age might come back to haunt the Colombian playmaker in the near future.

Also read: 5 players Real Madrid should sell in 2022

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith