5 players who have had a better 2021 than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is 36-years-old but continues to be one of the best in the business to this day. It's been an eventful year for one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. As we're all aware, Ronaldo has always been an ambitious player. His hunger to win, break records and earn trophies have fuelled him to become one of the greatest of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a mixed bag of a year

On those fronts, it's been a mixed year for Cristiano Ronaldo. At an individual level, he has thrived. In the 2020-21 season, Ronaldo picked up the Serie A Golden Boot by scoring 29 goals in 33 appearances for Juventus.

He followed that up by winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 despite Portugal crashing out of the tournament in the Round of 16 against Belgium.

He then returned to his former club Manchester United in the summer and has produced multiple rescue acts as the Red Devils navigated a tough start to the season. On the trophy front, however, it has been far from a fulfilling year for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have had a better 2021 than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Jorginho received a lot of slander in his early days at Chelsea. He was picked on for apparently being Maurizio Sarri's favorite during the latter's tenure in charge of the Blues. The Italian midfielder was quickly written off as being unable to keep up with the rigors of the Premier League.

However, Jorginho has been able to turn all that around and it's been quite a journey from being an easy target for criticism all the way to being a fan favourite. But he's truly earned his stars along the way. Jorginho was Chelsea's main man in midfield as they won the UEFA Champions League last term.

He was Italy's midfield lynchpin in the Azzurri's triumphant run at Euro 2020 as well. What's great about Jorginho is the fact that he is adept at keeping the ball and distributing it just as much as he is at dispensing his defensive duties.

Jorginho now holds the record for the most number of interceptions made at a European Championship tournament since Opta started collecting data, with 25. Now that is in addition to his outstanding workrate and all his contributions in attack.

Jorginho won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and is one of the frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or as well. He is one player who can claim to have had a better year than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland's trophy haul is not all that impressive. He did manage to win the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last term but most major trophies have eluded him. The Norwegian striker was absent from Euro 2020 after his national side failed to qualify for the continental competition.

However, it wouldn't be fair to have a peep at Haaland's numbers and argue that he hasn't had a better year than Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2021, Haaland has scored 43 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances for both club and country. He is easily the most sought-after striker in the world right now.

Haaland is a young, athletic, technically adept and pacy striker who is incredible with his movements.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



🗞



#BVB 🇧🇻 Borussia Dortmund is working hard to keep Erling Haaland for another year. He is set to become the best-earning player of all time in the club's history. In January, it will also be decided whether Erling Haaland will change sponsors. @BILD [Jörg Weiler] 🇧🇻 Borussia Dortmund is working hard to keep Erling Haaland for another year. He is set to become the best-earning player of all time in the club's history. In January, it will also be decided whether Erling Haaland will change sponsors. 🗞 @BILD [Jörg Weiler] #BVB https://t.co/5KzwEAwP0R

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith