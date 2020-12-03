5 players who have had breakthrough seasons (2020-21)

The 2020-21 season has been a surreal one in many ways. The COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year meant that the previous season ended only in July/August. That has had an effect on the performances of many teams and players this season.

To make up for the season's late start, teams and players have had to contend with a more congested schedule than is usually the case. After a shorter-than-usual off-season, understandably, many top teams and players have struggled to hit their stride.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City, to name a few, have all made indifferent starts to their respective campaigns.

Lionel Messi is only beginning to come into his own after an uncharacteristically slow start to the season. Virgil van Dijk and Joshua Kimmich, two first-team regulars for their respective clubs, are already down with long-term injuries, probably because of playing too many games too soon.

Five players who have had breakthrough seasons in 2020-21

Despite the unique challenges posed by the 2020-21 season, a few players have managed to hit the ground running. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Georginio Wijnaldum are a few examples in this regard.

While the five players mentioned above are seasoned performers, a few other players have burst into the limelight by producing breakthrough starts to the season. On that note, let's have a look at five such players.

#5 Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams arrived at RB Leipzig from the MLS in 2019 but did not hit the ground running at the Bundesliga club.

However, in the 12 games in all competitions that he played in the remainder of the season, the defensive midfielder provided a glimpse of his talent, producing two assists to help Leipzig to third place in the Bundesliga.

A seven-month spell on the sidelines and the arrival of a new head coach - Julian Nagelsmann - at the Leipzig helm could have cut short the young American's German adventure. However, that didn't happen, and Nagelsmann thurst Adams into action in the 3-1 win over Augsburg that made Leipzig the unofficial 'winter champions'.

The 21-year-old American did not disappoint, producing a 'Man of the Match' performance while playing in an unfamiliar right-back position. Adams scored the winner in the Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, which was his first goal for Leipzig.

Adams may not have scored or provided an assist this season, but his performances in 2020-21 signify his growing stature at the club. Impressively, the player has managed to do so while pursuing a psychology degree.

The player recently said in this regard:

“Sometimes just being able to adapt on the fly and go with your instinct is the most important thing that’s helped me. The coaches set us up in ways where there’s so much adaptation within the game and tactical variations in the game that even when I’m playing right-back at times, I can receive the ball in midfield, I pressure out of midfield."

#4 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni

After making his debut with Atalanta in 2016-17, Alessandro Bastoni has evolved into one of the most promising young Italian full-backs.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Inter Milan now, has belied his years by impressing with his positioning, tactical prowess and contributions up front. He scored two goals in Inter's successful Serie A campaign last season, where the Nerazzurri finished just a point adrift of champions Juventus.

Bastoni, who has already tallied an assist in Inter's indifferent campaign in the Champions League, has also made heads turn with his performances for Italy. That is particularly impressive as Bastoni predominantly plays in a three-man Inter defence whereas with Italy, the centre-back seamlessly slots into a more conventional four-man rearguard.

The player, who is reportedly on the radar of Premier League winners Liverpool, credits Inter coach Antonio Conte for his growth and development, saying in this regard:

“I am very satisfied because I think I have grown a lot thanks to him. I am well both mentally and physically, he is giving me great confidence."