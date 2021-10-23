5 players who can replace Jordi Alba at Barcelona

In his nine-year stay at Barcelona, Jordi Alba has managed to carve out a highly successful career, winning every trophy under the sun in club football with the Catalan giants. The Blaugrana's €14 million investment in their former academy graduate has paid off handsomely, with the pacy left-back giving his all to his boyhood club. However, at 32, the steep decline experienced by Jordi Alba perfectly embodies Barcelona's persistent troubles at the back.

Barcelona will try to buy a replacement for Jordi Alba next year

Since 2016, the Blaugrana have spent a combined total of €36.5 million in an attempt to find an ideal replacement for Jordi Alba. Lucas Digne and Junior Firpo were purchased in succession to act as a cover for the Spaniard and eventually inherit his throne at Barcelona.

At the time of writing, Digne regularly starts for an improved Everton side, even captaining his team on certain occasions. Firpo, on the other hand, recently swapped Camp Nou for Elland Road, having spent two lackluster seasons with Barcelona. With no proven entity to provide cover for an aging Jordi Alba, the 26-time Spanish league champions are reportedly eyeing the market for a potential successor.

With the constant surfacing of such rumors, Jordi Alba's time at his boyhood club seems to be marching towards an inevitable end. Keeping his invaluable contributions in mind, let's take a look at five players who could take Jordi Alba's place at Barcelona:

#5 Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

Portugal v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

One of the many breakout stars of an exciting Atalanta side, Robin Gosens has experienced a sudden rise to prominence. While Gosens had been slumming it out in the Dutch league for many years, his transfer to Atalanta really put the German wing-back on the map.

An exceptional Euro 2020 campaign, where he single-handedly dismantled the Portuguese side, shot the 27-year-old to superstardom, attracting multiple suitors. Due to his remarkable offensive contributions, similar to Jordi Alba's output, Barcelona have emerged as a potential destination for the German.

According to various sources, the Blaugrana were heavily linked with Gosens in the summer. With Barcelona clearly eyeing him as a possible replacement for Jordi Alba, Atalanta are holding on to him in an attempt to make maximum profit. While a recent long-term injury might sway his suitors away, Gosens remains a top-class potential option on the left side of the defense for Barcelona.

#4 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

Miranda recently joined Real Betis from Barcelona

Following an impressive loan spell with Real Betis in 2020, Juan Miranda joined Los Verdiblancos on a permanent transfer this summer. A product of La Masia, Miranda was allowed to leave Barcelona, having been offered minimal chances in his short duration with the senior squad.

The youngster made 22 La Liga appearances under Manuel Pellegrini last season, solidifying his position as one of the brightest prospects at Estadio Benito Villamarín. The 21-year-old left-back has shared minutes with veteran Alex Moreno so far this season, with Pellegrini aiming to gradually transition him into the first-team.

However, Barcelona cheekily added a clause in his sale that reserves 40 per cent of the rights of any future transfer for them. Moreover, the Blaugrana have a right to first refusal on re-signing Miranda, making a potential return to Camp Nou in the future, possible. Given his current trajectory, the Spaniard could end up replacing Jordi Alba at Barcelona.

