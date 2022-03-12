5 players with most Champions League goals without a single hat-trick

The Champions League is known to be the pinnacle of professional football leagues in the European continent. It could almost be mistaken for a World Cup for clubs due to the numerous nationalities that are involved.

However, scoring a hat trick is not an easy task in the UCL. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi currently tie the record for most hat tricks in the competition with 8 apiece. However, there are some players who find it difficult to perform such a feat.

We take at the players with most Champions League goals without a single hat trick.

#5 David Trezeguet (29 Champions League goals)

Trezeguet at the Best FIFA Football Awards

David Trezeguet is considered one of the best strikers of his generation. His brilliance at Juventus earned him the nickname Re David, which means King David in Italian.

Trezeguet is ranked fourth on the all-time list of Juventus goalscorers with 171 goals for a span of 10 seasons (2000–2010). He scored 25 UCL goals for Juventus and his highest tally came in the 2001-02 season, where he scored eight goals.

That season, he was the highest goal scorer in Serie A (24 goals) and was also the recipient of the Serie A Player of the Year.

During the Frenchman's stay in Monaco from 1995–2000, he scored the fastest-ever goal in terms of velocity against Manchester United in 1998. He scored four UCL goals for Monaco and a total of 62 goals. Trezeguet came so close to scoring a hat-trick on various occasions and scored seven braces in the UCL.

#4 Patrick Kluivert (29 Champions League goals)

Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Kluivert is among the few players to play in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. He is known for scoring the winning goal for Ajax at the 1994-95 UCL final against AC Milan in the 85th minute.

Later that year, Kluivert finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings and was the top scorer for his side with 18 goals as they went on to win the league title.

Kluivert had quite a short time in AC Milan before moving to Barcelona where he continued to display his brilliance, scoring a total of 122 goals in 257 appearances. The only title Kluivert won with the latter is the La Liga title.

The Dutchman netted 29 goals in the UCL and scored four UCL braces in his entire career.

#3 Arjen Robben (31 Champions League goals)

Barcelona v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Arjen Robben is one of the greatest and most decorated wingers of his generation. He had spells in various clubs across Europe like PSV Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has a total of 207 goals in 614 appearances, with the majority coming during his time at Bayern Munich. He netted 31 UCL goals – 25 for Bayern, three for PSV, two for Chelsea and one for Madrid. He also scored three braces in the process.

Robben earned his first and only UCL title with Bayern Munich in the 2012-13 campaign where he scored the winning goal in the final against Dortmund.

His most productive season in terms of goals was the 2009-10 campaign, which was his debut season after leaving Madrid for Bayern. Robben scored 23 goals in 37 appearances.

#2 Edinson Cavani (35 Champions League goals)

Paris Saint-Germain v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League

Popularly known as El Matador, Edinson Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world today. He currently plays for Manchester United but has had spells with PSG and Napoli.

Cavani's career had a major breakthrough when he signed with PSG in 2013. He ended his career at the club as their top scorer in all competitions with 200 goals.

Cavani was the top scorer back-to-back seasons in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns with 35 goals and 28 goals, respectively. After finishing as runners-up in the UCL with PSG, he joined Manchester United. Cavani was a victim of the same plight but this time, he won the runners-up medal in the Europa League.

The Uruguayan has a total of 35 UCL goals - 30 for PSG and five for Napoli - and also scored six braces. Cavani is still yet to score a UCL goal for United.

#1 Thomas Muller (52 Champions League goals)

FC Bayern München v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Thomas Muller is referred to as one of the best midfielders in the world. He is among the few Bayern Munich players to finish as treble winners in the 2012-13 2019-20 seasons.

Muller is also a one-club man as he has never played for any club aside from Bayern.

The German has a total of 226 goals in 616 appearances which also includes the 52 UCL goals. He also scored eight braces in the competition. Muller is known for his versatility and can be deployed as a second striker, winger or attacking midfielder.

He is the most decorated German player of all time with 30 trophies to his name.

