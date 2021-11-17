5 star players who could complement Lionel Messi at PSG

While outshining his numerous illustrious teammates, Lionel Messi has shared the pitch with some of the greatest players in football. This includes fellow Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho as well as Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez.

The Argentinian superstar has also teamed up with the likes of Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Neymar. All three players have been finalists for football's biggest individual award at different points in their careers.

Much has changed since Lionel Messi's official debut in 2004 and the playmaker finds himself in a different era right now. Despite a new generation of stars gracing the game, PSG's new man continues to set himself apart from the rest.

What is the best way to build around Lionel Messi?

At 34, Lionel Messi has shown glimpses of physical decline, although his technique remains exquisite. Over the last five years, Messi has preferred to work smarter, not harder. The best example is his famous El Clasico performance in late 2017. Messi scored a goal and assisted another in a 3-0 Barcelona win despite walking for 83% of the game.

Lionel Messi has also expanded his passing repertoire in recent years. If his teammates are willing to make runs, the Argentine will find them. Surrounding Messi with hardworking midfielders and forwards who boast good movement and link-up play seems to be the optimal approach.

Here are five current star players who perfectly complement Lionel Messi's game*.

*These are not transfer targets for PSG. The list only includes names who Lionel Messi has never played with.

#5 N'Golo Kante

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (L) tracks Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is nothing like the languid Sergio Busquets, who Lionel Messi has spent most of his career alongside. But the French international's record speaks for itself.

The Blues' 30-year-old workhorse has won back-to-back Premier League titles, a Europa League, a Champions League, an FA Cup, and a World Cup. In each victory, Kante has powered his club and country to enormous success.

The 2017 PFA Player of the Year's 175 successful tackles in 2015-16 is the highest across the last 11 Premier League seasons!

With Lionel Messi's defensive work rate almost non-existent now, Kante's lung-bursting pressing would allow him to compensate and cover for the PSG superstar.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Phil Foden (#47) challenges Idrissa Gueye (L) of PSG

Although Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta is now plying his trade in Japan, the 'Stockport Iniesta' continues to dazzle on European shores. Manchester City's Phil Foden is England's pride and joy, with the left-footed midfielder currently playing under Pep Guardiola just as Messi once did.

From Xavi and Iniesta to his more recent teammates Pedri and Marco Verratti, Messi has always operated alongside composed, ball-playing midfielders. Foden is immaculate in possession and can drift out wide onto the left flank, as Iniesta often did for Spain and Barcelona.

What the Manchester City youngster lacks in pace, he makes up for with exceptional positioning. Foden has a knack for popping up in acres of space on the wing. This would bring Lionel Messi's penchant for playing crossfield long-balls from midfield or after cutting in from the right to the fore.

