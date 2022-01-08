5 players who created the most big chances in Europe this season (2021-22) 

With the conclusion of the year 2021, we also saw football leagues in Europe complete their first innings of the 2021-22 campaign. The January transfer window is now open. Various clubs around the continent will use their observations from the first half to strengthen their squads for the second.

Halfway through the season, many players around Europe have emerged as brilliant playmakers, having excelled at their trade. They have constantly pitched in when their gaffer has needed them or when their teammates have wanted that extra bit of magic on the pitch.

What could be more crucial in football than goals? Goals win you games and that is one department you cannot afford to lack in. However, we are all well aware that just the presence of a clinical finisher in front of the goal is not enough.

You need to feed them with quality deliveries throughout the game and create as many chances as you can for them. So far this season, we have seen many players who have shown a vision to really threaten the opposition goalie. Today we take a look at those who have done it over and over again.

Here are the five players with the highest number of big chances created in Europe this season.

#5 Mohamed Salah - 11 big chances created

Mo Salah in the Liverpool v Chelsea Premier League match

At this point it seems almost impossible to stop Mohamed Salah from being ranked on a list that concerns the attacking aspect of football. The Liverpool forward has been in exceptional form this season in all competitions. He is the Premier League's top scorer with 16 goals, the second being his team-mate Diogo Jota with 10.

But so often we have been greeted with the sight of Salah running the show for Liverpool all by himself in the last six months. The Egypt international is also assisting his teammates at every opportunity as a playmaker from wider areas. That has seen him create 11 big chances in the Premier League this season.

GOAL @goal



Only 1069 pairs will be released worldwide. Adidas has launched Mo Salah's first-ever signature edition boot.Only 1069 pairs will be released worldwide. Adidas has launched Mo Salah's first-ever signature edition boot.Only 1069 pairs will be released worldwide. 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/CZVTaUBPhm

Both Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan and Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool have created the same, 11 big chances so far this season. However, Mo Salah is having a truly exceptional season. His record-making hat-trick at Old Trafford and 34 goal contributions in just 26 games are proof of that. He is also the top playmaker in the Premier League with nine assists so far.

The Egyptian has been so good in the final-third, wriggling in and out of narrow spaces between defenders that he hasn't shied away from shooting himself. If in those situations he could have been a bit more giving and helped the ball towards a teammate, this number could have gone higher.

But the form the Reds winger is in, you can't blame him. Liverpool will really miss him while he's away at AFCON to represent Egypt in January.

#4 Dimitri Payet - 12 big chances created

Payet won the Marseille Player of the Month fourth time this season (Pic: Twitter)

There is no denying that Dimitri Payet has spread his charm whenever he has taken to the field. At 34-years-old, the market values him at just €5m but that does not bother the Olympique Marseille captain who continues to rise to the occasion.

He has always been a controversial figure and the spectators haven't always adored him for his antics. However, Payet continues to derive his kick from that chaos.

Under Jorge Sampaoli, the attacking midfielder has been thriving in the free-flowing and offensive mindset system. Due to the same, he has been able to weave his magic and create 12 big chances in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Cresswell - 208 (199 games)

𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗲𝘁 - 𝟭𝟵𝟯 (𝟰𝟴)

Lanzini - 189 (153)

Antonio- 178 (178)

Noble - 164 (185)



Dimitri Payet left 5-years ago.



✍️ West Ham players with the most key passes in the Premier League since August 2015:Cresswell - 208 (199 games)𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗲𝘁 - 𝟭𝟵𝟯 (𝟰𝟴)Lanzini - 189 (153)Antonio- 178 (178)Noble - 164 (185)Dimitri Payet left 5-years ago.✍️ @WhoScored West Ham players with the most key passes in the Premier League since August 2015:1️⃣ Cresswell - 208 (199 games)2️⃣ 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗲𝘁 - 𝟭𝟵𝟯 (𝟰𝟴)3️⃣ Lanzini - 189 (153)4️⃣ Antonio- 178 (178)5️⃣ Noble - 164 (185)Dimitri Payet left 5-years ago. 😭 ✍️ @WhoScored https://t.co/4ElcOkvzGu

He loves to take opposition defenders on in one vs one situations and plays pinpoint passes of varying range with utmost ease. But Payet is not just a facilitator at Marseille. He has been utilized in multiple roles, playing everywhere in the attacking front three and behind the striker.

Even with that versatality, the Frenchman has managed to score seven goals and provide an equal number of assists in the French top-flight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh