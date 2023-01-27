5 players who have created the most 'Big Chances' this season (Jan 2023)

The metric 'Big Chances' holds a significant place in the statistics-driven modern world of football. It allows the viewer to judge how effective a player has been by learning about the quality of his final passes.

A 'Big Chance' is a situation where the receiver has a clear view of the goal and does not find himself under too much pressure. Penalties are also considered to be 'Big Chances', as it gives the kick taker a great opportunity to score. Only the most skilled playmakers are capable of creating one 'Big Chance' after another.

Today, we will use the 'Big Chance' metric to figure out the best playmakers in the top five European leagues this season. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five players who have created the most 'Big Chance' in the 2022-23 season:

#5 Kylian Mbappe — Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s poster boy Kylian Mbappe is not only a proficient goalscorer, but he also has a natural knack for creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. In the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, the France international has created 12 'Big Chances' in 17 games so far.

Mbappe is currently leading the goalscoring charts in Ligue 1. The former Monaco superstar has scored 13 goals, averaging a goal every 105 minutes. Mbappe has also provided two assists in the French top flight.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner averages 1.7 key passes, 28.7 accurate passes, and 1.8 successful dribbles per game in Ligue 1 this season.

#4 Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has operated as the team’s creative fulcrum this season. The Portuguese, who has been indispensable under Erik ten Hag, has created 14 'Big Chances' in 19 games so far.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bruno Fernandes is a special midfielder Bruno Fernandes is a special midfielder 💯 https://t.co/SEDViJ0MWE

Fernandes may not have been enjoying the form of his life, but he has put up some pretty respectable numbers on the board so far. The attacking midfielder has scored four times and has provided four assists in 19 matches. He averages 2.1 shots, 2.7 key passes, 37.4 accurate passes, and 3 accurate long balls per match in the Premier League.

#3 Lionel Messi — Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s World Cup-winning forward, Lionel Messi, has been in majestic form since the start of the 2022-23 season. The Argentina skipper has emerged as PSG’s creator-in-chief this season, creating a whopping 15 'Big Chances' in only 15 Ligue 1 appearances.

Messi, who won the Golden Ball at the Qatar World Cup, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in the French top-flight this season. To put his numbers in perspective, Messi only scored six times and provided 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games last season.

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl



Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad😭😭https://t.co/WuzN35VUxQ

The Barcelona legend, who has combined seamlessly with Neymar and Mbappe this season, averages 82.7 touches, 50.1 accurate passes, 2.1 shots on target, and 2.5 key passes per game. Unless his creativity takes an unexpected dip, Messi should comfortably top the assists chart at the end of the season.

#2 Kieran Trippier — Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Newcastle United have been the surprise package of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Under Eddie Howe, they have played eye-catching football, racking up 39 points from 20 games to emerge as the third-best team in the division. Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier has led his squad by example, creating a whopping 16 'Big Chances' in 20 league games.

The right-back has struck the perfect balance between attacking play and defensive discipline. He has scored once, provided four assists, and helped his team keep 12 clean sheets in the division.

The former Atletico Madrid man plays 50.95 passes per match, has dispatched 68 accurate long balls, and has played 10 through balls. Coming to defending, he has attempted 44 tackles, made 26 interceptions, registered 139 recoveries, and made 33 clearances.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne has created a whopping 20 'Big Chances' in 19 Premier League appearances this season, emerging as the best playmaker in Europe.

Last season’s Premier League and PFA Player of the Year, De Bruyne, is widely hailed as the best midfielder in the world. He has a knack for playing inch-perfect through balls, can dictate the game’s tempo with his short passes, and is not shy of pulling the trigger as well.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This pass from Kevin De Bruyne is a joke... 🤤🤤🤤

This pass from Kevin De Bruyne is a joke... 🤤🤤🤤 🇧🇪 This pass from Kevin De Bruyne is a joke... 🤤🤤🤤https://t.co/bXSFbxIobC

Since the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season, De Bruyne has scored three goals and claimed 11 assists. He averages 44.95 passes per game, has played 20 through balls, delivered 52 accurate long balls, and attempted 149 crosses.

De Bruyne has linked up superbly with Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. Their combination is set to be crucial as the Cityzens plot to chase Arsenal down in the Premier League race.

