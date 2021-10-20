5 players who did not deserve to play for Real Madrid

Despite the recent emergence of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as continental heavyweights, it will take them an eternity to replicate the feats of Real Madrid. Since their inception in 1902, Los Blancos have never failed to assert their dominance over their rivals. On top of that, Real Madrid have done so whilst boasting some of the most glittering rosters in the history of football.

Real Madrid have been home to some legendary players over the years

Popular for their ability to produce results on the European stage, Los Merengues successfully put their stamp on the competition early on. They remarkably won five consecutive titles in the tournament's inaugural stages, sweeping the prize money every season between 1955-1960. At the center of that unplayable Real Madrid team were legends like Ferenc Puskas, Paco Gento, Raymond Kopa and the evergreen Alfredo Di Stefano.

While the men in white did experience a drop-off in the late 80s, they re-announced themselves in the last decade. Led by former Galactico Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid staged another masterclass, achieving the three-peat between 2016-2018. Again, their success was helmed by generational talents like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having harbored several gems of the game over the course of time, Real Madrid have a track record of employing mediocre players from time to time. A number of underwhelming signings, coupled with lackluster academy talents, have resulted in several undeserving footballers donning their prestigious jersey. On that note, let's take a look at five players who did not deserve to play for Real Madrid:

#5 Royston Drenthe

Drenthe had a calamitous fall from grace

In 2007, Royston Drenthe was the hottest property in football, having bagged the MVP award at the U-21 Euros that year. As a result, the Feyenoord graduate was courted by every elite European club. Real Madrid deemed themselves lucky when they finally landed the youngster's signature for a reasonable fee of €14 million.

However, Drenthe's fall from grace was as rapid as his rise. While his 26 appearances in his debut campaign with Los Blancos showed little promise, Drenthe was given the benefit of the doubt due to his tender age.

Drenthe's early potential at Feyenoord turned out to be a false positive as the Dutch midfielder was never able to muster any kind of consistent form. After just four goals in five years, Real Madrid decided to cut their losses short and released the supposed prodigy in 2012. Now 34, Drenthe plays for Racing Murcia in the Tercera División (below fifth tier) of Spanish football.

Drenthe's early potential at Feyenoord turned out to be a false positive as the Dutch midfielder was never able to muster any kind of consistent form. After just four goals in five years, Real Madrid decided to cut their losses short and released the supposed prodigy in 2012. Now 34, Drenthe plays for Racing Murcia in the Tercera División (below fifth tier) of Spanish football.

#4 Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate has turned to management after retirement

The perfect example of how not to start your career at a new club, Jonathan Woodgate was once regarded as one of the most promising English defenders of his era. Having spent time in the Middlesbrough academy, Woodgate got his first taste of professional football with Leeds United.

The Whites were European regulars at the time, with Woodgate fitting convincingly into the squad. However, the youngster had started displaying fitness issues from a very early stage. Unaware of their initial impact, Woodgate would go on to surrender his budding career to a bucket load of injuries.

Despite his patchy fitness record, Real Madrid forked out €18.3 million for the Englishman's services in 2004. Due to a long-term injury, it took Woodgate 17 months to make his debut for Los Blancos. Fans had been waiting patiently for the first touch of their new signing.

Instead, they were treated to a 66-minute long horror show, as Woodgate was given his marching orders, not before scoring an own goal. With just 14 appearances under his belt, he was sold to Middlesbrough for half the price Real Madrid paid to acquire him.

Instead, they were treated to a 66-minute long horror show, as Woodgate was given his marching orders, not before scoring an own goal. With just 14 appearances under his belt, he was sold to Middlesbrough for half the price Real Madrid paid to acquire him.

