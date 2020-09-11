5 players we're expecting big things from this season

In a 2019-20 campaign where we saw many things come to a standstill, it’s so refreshing to know that a brand-new season is upon us. The most-watched football league in the world - the English Premier League - is back, with many new faces looking to make a good first impression.

This window, the top six teams in England have all strengthened certain areas as they look to break into or maintain their top-4 status, which would ensure Champions League football the next season. However, to achieve the same, the performances of a few key players, of whom a lot is expected of, will be key.

5 players who could produce big performances this season:

#5: Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

It feels like it has been a long time coming for Anthony Martial. For so many seasons, the Frenchman has flattered to deceive, failing to live up to the hype around him.

Last season, we finally saw glimpses of the Martial that fans had always been waiting for. The 24-year-old notched up 17 goals and provided seven assists in 32 league games.

This season, Manchester United fans will be expecting the Frenchman to continue his good form and produce a 20-goal season, a tally that could help get the team closer to Manchester City and Liverpool.

With the club still actively pursuing a deal for Jadon Sancho, it’s clear that one of Manchester United’s current top three may have to drop out. Martial will have to live up to his hype if he’s to keep his place in the team beyond this season.

#4: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola once described Phil Foden as the most talented player he’s ever seen. That is high praise from a man who has worked with Lionel Messi.

For those who’ve seen Foden play, Guardiola's statement is hardly an understatement. The Spanish tactician has groomed Foden to be the outgoing David Silva’s replacement, which means the young Englishman will be starting a lot of games this season.

Although Foden has been earmarked for a massive season with City, the controversy surrounding his departure from the England camp may sow seeds of doubts in the minds of City fans.

Phil Foden's talent is there for all to see, but whether he has the maturity or temperament to succeed remains to be seen.