5 players who have been fouled the most since 2016

Football is all about scoring goals and is often considered a game between offense and defense, with the midfielders dictating the play.

Players can either tackle or intercept to prevent the opposing team from scoring goals. However, when it is not possible, fouling the player is another viable option to break play.

Primarily, defensive midfielders are tasked with making cheap fouls to stop a promising attack. If the midfielder brings the player down, it will be a yellow card in the worst-case scenario as he wasn’t the last man defending. If the midfielder gets beaten, there will always be players covering behind him.

Players with nimble feet and flashy skills have been notoriously difficult to defend against. They have the innate ability to beat multiple players and create goal-scoring opportunities with their own dribbling skills. Defenders and midfielders end up bringing these players down more often than not.

This article will discuss five players who have been the most fouled since 2016.

#5 Juan Cuadrado (fouled 729 times)

Juventus' versatile Colombian Juan Cuadrado draws quite a few fouls.

Defenders, including full-backs, are often not known for their dribbling capabilities. The only palatable reason for his inclusion in a list of this ilk is that he used to play as a winger. Juan Cuadrado currently plays as a right-back or right wing-back for Juventus but has operated further up the field previously.

The Colombian international is a very attack-minded full-back. Even at the age of 33, he is one of the fastest players in his position. His sublime agility, coupled with his dribbling skills, allows him to draw fouls in dangerous areas for both club and country.

Once deemed a flop at Chelsea, Cuadrado has settled well in Turin. He is highly regarded as one of the best full-backs in terms of attacking attributes. The fact that he has drawn 729 fouls since 2016 solidifies that argument.

Interestingly, the five-time Serie A winner has been fouled more than the likes of Eden Hazard and Wilfried Zaha.

#4 Andrea Belotti (fouled 747 times)

Andrea Belotti has been Torino's talisman in recent years.

Andrea Belotti isn’t a player who would spring to mind quickly when one would think about players who get fouled often. However, the Italian forward has been brought down a massive 747 times over the last five years. That is more than several other Serie A forwards, including Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Paulo Dybala.

Belotti has developed a reputation for being a clinical striker who can head the ball well, while his physique is another major positive within his game. The Torino skipper has enough strength to fend off defenders and hold the ball up. In the process, opposition players end up fouling him.

The Torino number 9 was utilized as an impact substitute during Italy’s run to Euro 2020 glory.

Belotti has been a revelation for the Serie A club over the years. Since his move from Palermo in 2015, he has recorded 108 goals and 25 assists in 240 appearances across all competitions for Torino.

