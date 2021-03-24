5 players who Juventus could target this summer

Juventus are expected to see a squad overhaul this summer as Andrea Pirlo remains keen to bolster his side.

This has been one of the worst seasons for Juventus in recent years. Keep in mind that the Bianconeri chose to sack Maurizio Sarri after his first season as the manager of the club despite winning the Serie A title. Juventus have a lot of quality individuals on their payroll but they have been made to look second best a lot of times.

They recently crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against a relatively weaker Porto. The manager and his players have come under severe criticism and it looks like some changes need to be made at Juventus. They are also at risk of losing their main man Cristiano Ronaldo the way things are going.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready to leave Juventus this summer if Real Madrid show an interest.



The Portuguese striker thinks he has a lot to offer despite being 36.



This summer presents a great opportunity for Juventus to revitalize their squad by selling some of their ageing and underperforming players and bringing in new ones who can be at the club for the long-term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Juventus could target this summer.

#5 Jesus Vazquez

Jesus Vazquez

Juventus need to do something about their old guard and this summer is a great opportunity for them to add younger players to their system. Jesus Vazquez is tipped to become Valencia's next big star. He has developed well for the La Liga outfit's youth system and is now being linked with Juventus, according to Todofichajes.

Valencia are 12th on the La Liga table and without European football, they will find it difficult to keep hold of some of their top talents. Vazquez has not yet broken into Valencia's senior side but the Bianconeri view him as a long-term choice at left-back.

#4 Alexander Isak

Granada CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Juventus have been scouring the transfer market for a young striker. Alvaro Morata is the only out and out striker at the club at present and the Bianconeri have not yet extended his loan spell. Even if they do extend his loan spell or make his stay permanent, they will need to bring someone in who can share the burden of goalscoring.

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak is one of the players who have been linked with Juventus recently, as per Calciomercato. Isak is a young, pacy campaigner with an eye for goal.

The tall and lanky 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances for Real Sociedad in La Liga this season. He has a lot of time on his hands and ought to be willing to continue his development at a club as big as Juventus as well.

