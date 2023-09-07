5 players who are lucky to make the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

The Ballon d'Or is the most coveted individual prize in the world of football. Only some of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game have been able to wrap their hands around the prestigious trophy. The winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or will be announced on October 30.

France Football has released the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist from which the winner will be picked on October 30. Although the list is largely made up of players you'd expect to be present, there are a few surprising exclusions and inclusions.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who are lucky to make the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

#5 Josko Gvardiol

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol was one of the most impressive youngsters at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played a critical role in Croatia's run to the semi-finals of the tournament. However, Gvardiol did not keep up those levels throughout the 2022-23 season for his former club RB Leipzig.

He did a decent job for the Bundesliga outfit but it was hardly special enough to earn him entry to the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. Gvardiol also did not win one trophy last season and as such, his inclusion in the list comes as quite a surprise.

#4 Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Yes, Luka Modric did an impressive job for Croatia, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite being in his late 30s. Though even at club level, Modric was not even a regular starter for Real Madrid.

In fact, he started just 19 La Liga games last term and is no longer as dominant as he used to be. He did produce quality performances for Los Blancos but it's hard to argue that they were enough to warrant a place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

In 52 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last season, Modric scored six goals and provided six assists.

#3 Randal Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt Season Opening

Randal Kolo Muani's inclusion in the 30-man shortlist has come as quite a surprise. The fact that he has made the list ahead of players like Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish is quite shocking.

The young striker scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last term. Kolo Muani also played a bit-part role for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing an assist in the process.

But he didn't win any silverware and Frankfurt finished seventh in the league and just about made it to the 2023-24 Europa Conference League qualifiers.

#2 Yassine Bounou

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Yassine Bounou is a very good goalkeeper and was a standout performer for Sevilla in their triumphant UEFA Europa League campaign last season. He also did a good job as Morocco's number one as the Atlas Lions made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But in La Liga, Bounou's form was nothing to write home about just like that of his club and he managed to keep just four clean sheets in 25 appearances. Bounou had an above-average campaign and is rather fortunate to have been named in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

#1 Bernardo Silva

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Bernardo Silva won the continental treble with Manchester City last season. But it was arguably Silva's least impressive campaign at an individual level in recent memory. He drifted in and out of the starting lineup and there were multiple City players who performed better than him.

For starters, the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have a better case for making the 30-man shortlist than Silva. The Portugal international scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

It wasn't a poor campaign by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it was a good one for Silva but it was not good enough to warrant a place on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.