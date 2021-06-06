The summer transfer window is set to open in a few weeks, with many teams including Manchester United scrambling to get their business done before Euro 2020 begins next week.

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and endured a disappointing Europa League final, where they lost on penalties to Villarreal. There have been quite a few positives for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, and adding quality players to the squad would further elevate the team.

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing a right-back, a right-winger and a centre-back, while defensive midfield can be improved as well. With so many positions to be strengthened, the Old Trafford outfit will have to ensure they enjoy a good transfer window.

5 players Manchester United could sign this summer

#5 Tom Heaton (free agent)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had trouble picking his starting goalkeeper this season, with both David De Gea and Dean Henderson having their ups and downs.

With De Gea or Henderson set to leave Manchester United this summer, and with Sergio Romero having already left, the Old Trafford outfit have reportedly decided to sign Tom Heaton. The 35-year old will be a free agent once his Aston Villa contract expires in a few weeks, and he is set to return to his boyhood club.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Heaton will likely be the club's second-choice goalkeeper if he signs for the club. The England international produced some stunning performances for Burnley in the Premier League, but has had his injury issues. He did not make an appearance for Aston Villa this season.

#4 Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Villarreal shocked the world when they beat Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League a few weeks ago, with Pau Torres producing a brilliant performance.

A ball-playing centre-back, Torres enjoyed a good 2020/21 season with Villarreal. The 24-year old is a product of the Villarreal academy and has already accumulated 88 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal. Manchester United's incumbent centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, have both been critised for lacking pace and it is no secret that Solskjaer wants to sign a new centre-back.

9 - @Eng_Villarreal' Pau Torres is the defender with the most games played without being dribbled in the #UEL 20/21 (9). Since 2009/10, just two defenders have played more than him without being dribbled in a single season: Willy Boly (12, 15/16) y Papa Gueye (11, 11/12). Wall. pic.twitter.com/xDNJCeRc4b — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2021

Manchester United have experience of buying centre-backs from Villarreal, having signed Eric Bailly from the La Liga club in 2016. Torres made 33 La Liga appearances this season, and the Spain international has also been linked with Real Madrid and Chelsea.

