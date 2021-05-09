5 players Manchester United must sell in the summer transfer market

Manchester United's ongoing Premier League campaign under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a marked improvement over last season but it hasn't been enough to mount a title challenge against Manchester City.

If United want to bolster their squad further, they will have to trim a few players and relax their wage load while improving the depth of their lineup. While Ole has done pretty well to offload quite a few of the so-called 'deadwood' players, there are still some in the current squad who do not fit into his style of play, and we look at 5 such examples:

5. Juan Mata

Juan Mata has been a delight to watch over the years but under Ole, the 32-year-old Spaniard seems to have struggled to start. With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, the playmaking position has been heavily occupied by the Portuguese midfielder, leaving very little room for Mata to get a chance in the first team.

Mata has made seven appearances in total this season, out of which he has only started four matches. The lovable Spaniard becomes a free agent come this summer. Although there are rumors that United might be extending Mata's contract for a year, it is more than likely that the former Chelsea man might not be in United's plans for the longer haul, especially after Donny Van De Beek was signed.

Valencia owner Peter Lim welcomes the return of Juan Mata to the Spanish club. Valencia see an opportunity to re-sign Mata for free for the 2021/22 season #mulive [la razon] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 16, 2021

This will surely help United's wage bill, given Mata currently earns £120,000 per week. He has been a great servant for the club but it's unlikely that United's game style will suit the Spaniard anymore.

4. Andreas Pereira

Pereira has underperformed given the talent he possesses

Currently playing for Italian side Lazio, Pereira is a product of United's prestigious academy. The Brazilian is a dynamic midfielder but is yet to blossom in United's colors. Last season, the 25-year-old was given a good number of opportunities to showcase his talent but that did not happen. It is very unlikely that Lazio might go ahead and make it a permanent move for Pereira.

It is ‘very difficult to think’ that Lazio will buy Andreas Pereira from Manchester United at the end of the loan spell, as his price is set at €25m. #MUFC [Citta Celeste via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 2, 2021

With United aiming to sign some big names this summer, the departure of Pereira is more than imminent, provided United receive an apt offer from the suitors. The tenacious midfielder has a contract until June 2023 with the Red Devils, which should help them fetch decent value in the transfer market.

