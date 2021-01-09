Manchester United could sign some outstanding players in the January transfer window to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side is quite unpredictable from one moment to the next. After beating Paris Saint-Germain away and RB Leipzig at home to kick off their UEFA Champions League, they lost their corresponding fixtures and crashed out in the group stages.

They made it to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and are currently tied on points at the top of the Premier League table with Liverpool. Manchester United have to be a lot more consistent in order to really give the Merseysiders a run for their money in the second half of the season.

To this end, it is imperative that they get some quality cover in a few positions and here, we take a look at five players Manchester United could sign in January.

5 players Manchester United could sign in January

#5 Moises Caicedo

Independiente del Valle v Flamengo - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

19-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has garnered the interest of several European giants and he is a strong, athletic and intelligent presence in the centre of the park.

The Independiente del Valle midfielder will be a great addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and it will be yet another step in the right direction as far as the Red Devils' recruitment department is concerned. There has been a clear shift towards bringing in talented youngsters of late and Caicedo would be an inspired acquisition.

A box-to-box midfielder who is just as adept at bombing forward as he is at impeding opposition's attacking forays, at 19-year-old Caicedo is already a very matured player and will fit in easily to the Premier League thanks to his many attributes.

There have been several conflicting reports so far about Manchester United's interest in the player with the latest of them claiming that Brighton are now favourites to sign him. We will have to wait and see how this one unfolds over the next few weeks.

Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴



Moises Caicedo: it’s up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs also interested. 🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

#4 Max Aarons

Max Aarons in action

Norwich City's Max Aarons impressed in the Canaries' short stint back in the Premier League last season. The diminutive right-back was a dynamic presence down the right wing and would offer Manchester United a great attacking option from the back.

Manchester United's first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is excellent in a defensive sense and though there are improvements in his attacking game, at times he looks a little out of ideas when going forward. Aarons' elite ball retention skills and ability to beat defenders will definitely be an improvement in that regard.

However, Manchester United will be compromising greatly on their defensive intensity with Max Aarons. But it goes without saying that Max Aarons would be an excellent option to have for the second half of the season.

Intrigued by Max Aarons links with #MUFC



Has plenty of license to dribble at #NCFC + ball retention has been elite so far this season. Far less active defensively compared to AWB too.



Do MUFC stick with what they have already, or twist on a player who may be a better fit? pic.twitter.com/SGEaZys4Ot — Tom Worville (@Worville) December 30, 2020