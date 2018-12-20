5 players Manchester United want to sign in January

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.76K // 20 Dec 2018, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Douglas Costa make the switch to Man United next month?

Manchester United have had it rough the last few years, failing to win the Premier League since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012 - 2013 campaign. But not only have they failed to do that, they've also struggled to achieve anything noteworthy during this period.

United now find themselves in a rut after having cycled through three managers since 2013 (David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho), all of whom had fallen well below par during their time at Old Trafford.

Right now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will serve as the interim manager until the United board find a permanent replacement - a process which could very well take until the end of the season.

We know the types of players that Mourhino was after back in the summer - and failed to get - but what might Solskjaer's fresh perspective on the squad result in? Will he aim to get defenders, midfielders, strikers, or goalkeepers? He might even go the whole hog and get them all, nobody can be sure yet.

Of course, the final decision on transfers is made by the United board, or more specifically, Ed Woodward.

So, with that being said, let's take a look at five players that have been linked with United recently and determine how probable these transfers are at this time.

#5 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Aaron Ramsey is a 27-year-old central midfielder who plays for Arsenal in the Premier League. He has also featured for Wales' national team, having made 58 appearances since his debut in November 2008. Ramsey also featured for Great Britain's Olympic Team back in the summer of 2012, netting a single goal in four appearances.

Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal for free in the summer after a contract offer that was made to him was withdrawn earlier in the year. Many clubs -- including West Ham, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City -- have all shown interest in the midfielder, but United will be determined to get the man that they've been so closely linked with for so long - especially if it can be done for free.

Advertisement

Transfermarkt value the 27-year-old at around £36m, so if Ramsey does walk away from Arsenal for nothing in the summer, you can imagine just how many clubs will jump at the opportunity to sign him up.

Rumour probability: 5/10

More often than not, when Manchester United have a player in their sights, they'd be very close to finalising a deal to be completed on the 1st of January. But this hasn't been the case with their interest in Ramsey. Whilst speculation has been rife, United are just one of many clubs who have expressed interest in the Wales international, so where he may end up is anyone's guess.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement