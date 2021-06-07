5 players who could outshine Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros

It wasn't the best of outings for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus last season as the Bianconeri failed to stage a fight for the Serie A title. They also crashed out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion against a spirited Porto side. However, Ronaldo managed to prove his class with a return of 36 goals and four assists for the Old Lady across all competitions.

Only Robert Lewandowski (48) and Lionel Messi (38) scored more than the winger in Europe last term. That means he was easily one of the top individual performers on the continent during the campaign.

Ronaldo's obsession with individual accolades is quite glaring. With the race for the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Player Of The Year award already getting serious, the attacker will be eager to seize any opportunity to impress.

Leading his nation into the European championship this summer, Ronaldo will be motivated to light up the tournament and solidify his chances of claiming major honours. However, it won't be a ride in the park for the Juventus maestro. The tournament will also welcome other top superstars who are determined to steal the show.

From super midfielders to untouchable wingers and prolific strikers, we highlight five players who could outshine Ronaldo when the tournament kicks off this summer. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

#5 Ngolo Kante

Kante has been in a class of his own in the last few months

Ngolo Kante's heroics, which helped Chelsea claim their second Champions League trophy last season, are still fresh in the memory. The midfielder was in a class of his own during the vital phase of the tournament. There's no way his team would've stood any chance of going all the way in his absence.

Kante produced decisive performances in both legs of the semi-final clash with Real Madrid. He was also highly influential as the Blues edged out Manchester City in the final. Kante won the man-of-the-match award in those three games and has been tipped by many to win the Ballon d'Or award.

The Frenchman is currently in the form of his life. With the quality present in the Les Bleus team, Kante will definitely get the chance to impress. Should he succeed in guiding his side to success just like he did in the 2018 World Cup, it wouldn't be difficult to set the tournament on fire and show Ronaldo who is boss.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar