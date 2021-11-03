5 players who perfectly complemented Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's story is one for the ages. Starting in Argentina and joining Barcelona at a young age, the diminutive magician has had his fair share of glory in the highest echelons of the game.

It seems like only yesterday when he was a wunderkind, coming on as a substitute to play alongside Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o. Within a few years, though, Messi already cemented his status as Barcelona's key player for the foreseeable future, living up to all expectations. Widely regarded as the biggest superstar in the game, Messi helped Barcelona to a record 35 trophies.

Winning his first Ballon d'Or award at the age of just 22, Lionel Messi carved out a legendary status at Camp Nou. He was everything for the Blaugrana in attack: cutting in from the flank, driving into the final third, or playing as one of the deadliest false nines the game had ever seen.

However, the Argentine wizard couldn't do it all on his own, and often needed the support of his teammates.

Messi's brilliance on the pitch was often complemented by some of the best players to ever grace the Nou Camp. That started with Ronaldinho during Messi's Barcelona debut. These players arguably formed the strong core that enhanced the star's efforts on the pitch, winning numerous trophies alongside Messi.

Without further ado, here's a look at five such players who perfectly complemented Lionel Messi on the field.

#5 Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain

When Neymar joined Barcelona a decade ago, Messi had the world at his feet, and Barcelona wondered how effectively they would gel. They didn't have to worry, though.

Neymar had already demonstrated his potential at Santos and the Selecao. His ability to get past defenders with pace and skill helped him settle quickly at Camp Nou.

Messi and Neymar needed some time to build chemistry, but the duo soon flourished. They struck the right balance of teamwork and individual brilliance, helping Barcelona to eight trophies, including a continental treble.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 26 - In Neymar's four seasons at Barcelona (2013-14 to 2016-17), he and Lionel Messi assisted one another for 26 goals in LaLiga; only Messi and Luis Suárez (36) combined for more in the competition in this period. Reunited? 26 - In Neymar's four seasons at Barcelona (2013-14 to 2016-17), he and Lionel Messi assisted one another for 26 goals in LaLiga; only Messi and Luis Suárez (36) combined for more in the competition in this period. Reunited? https://t.co/BxmIGkStT0

During the 2015-16 season, Neymar and Messi were at their peak for Barcelona, directly contributing 78 of Barcelona's La Liga goals. That helped the Blaugrana win the domestic double.

Six years later, both stars now ply their trade in France's Ligue 1 with PSG, where Messi has had a quiet start. However, if Neymar and Messi can rediscover their mojo under Mauricio Pochettino, PSG will fancy their chances of winning this year's UEFA Champions League.

#4 Dani Alves | Barcelona legend

After playing with Barcelona and Lionel Messi for eight years, Dani Alves had stints with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain before he moved back to his native Brazil. Alves' stint with the Blaugrana was highly successful, as the star helped his team to six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, among many others.

62 seconds of Dani Alves and Lionel Messi tearing it up 😍



Regarded as the best full-back of his generation, Alves sizzled on the right flank with Messi, forming one of the best partnerships in Camp Nou. His technical skills and overlapping runs constantly wreaked havoc in the final third. Alves' ability to create chances and impressive one-twos made him key to Messi flourishing up front.

