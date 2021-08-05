5 players who produced memorable performances against their parent clubs when on loan

Loan deals can often turn out to be an ingenious move in an inflated transfer market and, more recently, in a pandemic economy. Loan deals can often give clubs a much-needed boost and can also serve as a means to test out a player before committing to a long contract.

A prime example of a successful loan move was Fernando Morientes’ acquisition by AS Monaco on a loan deal from Real Madrid. He would play a starring role in Monaco’s run to the Champions League finals and would come up trumps against his parent club that season.

Morientes would find the back of the net in both legs against Real Madrid in the 2003-04 Champions League quarter-finals. He would also go on to win the Champions League Golden Boot for his stellar performances during his year-long loan spell in France.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who produced memorable performances against their parent clubs when on loan.

#5 Jan Vertonghen | vs. Ajax Amsterdam

Jan Vertonghen

The Belgian international came through Ajax’s famed youth academy but spent half a season with Eredivisie strugglers, RKC Waalwijk.

Jan Vertonghen joined Waalwijk in the winter transfer window of the 2006-07 campaign with a relegation battle on his hands. Despite impressive performances from the centre-half, Waalwijk finished second from the bottom come the end of the season.

However, all was not lost for Vertonghen. In a league fixture against his parent club, Ajax, the now-34-year old stunned the Dutch champions by finding the back of the net in a memorable 2-2 draw.

His goal would have significant consequences at the end of the league season, as Ajax missed out on the Eredivisie title on goal difference. Ajax maintained a goal difference of +49, while eventual champions PSV had a goal difference of +50.

Vertonghen’s goal, with just four matches remaining in the season, is perhaps what separated Ajax from the 2006-07 Eredivisie title.

#4 Patrick Roberts | vs. Manchester City

Patrick Roberts at Derby County

Just 6 months after his €7.20 million move from Fulham, Patrick Roberts was sent out on loan to the Scottish League.

The 24-year old still finds himself on the books of Manchester City - perhaps due to his stunning performance against his parent club when he donned the colors of Celtic. After his move to Scotland in the 2016 winter transfer window, Roberts squared off against Manchester City in the group stages of the Champions League that same year.

The Englishman silenced the Etihad crowd when he scored a goal just 4 minutes into the fixture. Roberts showed no sign of respect for his parent club ether, with elaborate celebrations following his strike.

Celtic would hold the current English champions to a 1-1 draw in what secured a crucial point in the club’s Champions League aspirations.

Since his move to the Etihad in 2015, Patrick Roberts has found himself on loan spells with five different clubs. He recently returned to the club after a brief loan spell at Derby County under the tutelage of Wayne Rooney.

