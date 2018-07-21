5 players that PSG should sell this summer

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.85K // 21 Jul 2018, 07:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PSG should be offloading a few first-team players in the coming weeks

Paris Saint-Germain has been busy this summer, but need to sell more players if they are to effectively balance the books and keep UEFA content that they're actually abiding by Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Ligue 1 champions have been linked with numerous top players who could all be lured to Paris before the new campaign starts next month, though this will only be successful if they allow for more departures.

With that in mind, here are five players that PSG should sell this summer:

#5 Jean-Christophe Bahebeck

Bahebeck spent last season at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht'

Bahebeck, now 25, spent last season out on-loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. The plan there was, if his spell there was successful, PSG would benefit from seeing him leave on a permanent deal - and earn a fair transfer fee for his services too.

Instead, though, his tenure in Holland was cut short having sustained a serious injury - rupturing his Achilles tendon in late October last year.

Prior to that, he netted three goals and created one more in six Eredivisie appearances. Reports in France suggest they'd be open to giving the Frenchman another opportunity, especially as it was unfortunate that he suffered a long-term injury just early in the campaign.

Whether they'd be prepared to sign him on a permanent deal now, remains to be seen. However, it makes sense that PSG would be looking to offload him anyway, as he's not in Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans.

1 / 5 NEXT