PSG transfer news: Arsenal's Guedes contact, Chelsea's £100m price-tag for Kanté and more - 6th July, 2018

Wanted man: Guedes in action for Portugal during the World Cup group stages

Reports: Arsenal contact PSG over Goncalo Guedes

According to a recent report from the Metro, Premier League side Arsenal are interested in potentially signing Goncalo Guedes this summer - and have already contacted the Ligue 1 champions to enquire regarding their valuation on the Portugal international.

Guedes, 21, enjoyed an impressive season with La Liga side Valencia on-loan last term, netting six goals and creating 11 assists in 40 appearances. However, he struggled for form in the final third during Portugal's World Cup campaign. Supported by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, it was the Real Madrid man who carried an otherwise disappointing Portugal side to the last-16 before they succumbed to defeat by Uruguay last weekend.

Even then, the tournament came at the end of a gruelling campaign for Guedes - his first full season with regular first-team football after successful times at Benfica prior to his lucrative switch in January 2017.

Arsenal are in contact with the club, though it's likely they will face competition from Serie A side Inter as well as Valencia - who themselves are eager to complete a permanent move. Currently under contract until 2021, he's not thought to be part of PSG's immediate plans and instead, is expected to depart Paris for pastures new before the new season gets underway next month.

Chelsea place £100m price-tag on N'Golo Kanté

Kanté in training ahead of France's quarter-final clash with Uruguay today

An update on the future of N'Golo Kanté, if recent speculation is to be believed. We've covered this story thoroughly in recent months and things could finally come to an end before the month of July is concluded.

Kanté, 27, is widely regarded as one of the world's best defensive midfielders. So naturally, it makes sense that a team like Paris Saint-Germain would be interested in signing him - bolstering their midfield while adding more defensive stability against Europe's elite.

Chelsea are keen to keep hold of the Frenchman, which doesn't come as a surprise. He played a pivotal role as part of their Premier League triumph back in 2016/17 and was one of few bright sparks in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for Antonio Conte's Blues last term.

So, their minimum asking price was said to be €100m (£88.4m) back in May. However, they've reportedly increased this to £100m (€113m). Still remaining hopeful that N'Golo will remain at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season, there is already a contingency plan in place incase things do not go as planned. Lyon's highly-rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 21, is being eyed as a potential replacement for his experienced compatriot this summer.

Gianluigi Buffon update as move imminent

Paris bound: Buffon is all set to complete his two-year deal in the coming days

Although new updates have been in short supply, it appears as though PSG are closing in on a surprise deal that has been in the offing for a few months now. Legendary Juventus goalkeeper and Italy international Gianluigi Buffon is poised to become Thomas Tuchel's first signing as Paris Saint-Germain manager in the coming days.

He's expected in Paris today to undergo his medical, before putting pen to paper on a two-year deal as planned. This is according to sources at ESPN, who believe the 40-year-old will be publicly unveiled by the Ligue 1 champions on Monday.

The long wait to confirm this deal is in part due to UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) and their monitoring of PSG's transfer business - though this is no longer believed to be an issue. Buffon has agreed his deal, which includes an ambassadorial role for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His arrival will help to strengthen the club's goalkeeping quality, while his Juve deal expired this month, meaning there was no transfer fee involved either. Sporting director Antero Henrique will be granted the opportunity to cash in on one of Kevin Trapp or current first-choice, Alphonse Areola.

Buffon is Areola's idol and a player who arrives with vast experience as well as knowledge that he can pass down to the 25-year-old. However, the Frenchman's own future is not certain and clubs have been eager to show their interest in him - namely Newcastle and Napoli, under new management in Carlo Ancelotti.