PSG transfer news: Wonderkid set for Arsenal move, Kanté responds to rumours and more - June 1, 2018

One of PSG's wonderkids is set for a surprise PL move this summer, an interesting update from N'Golo Kanté on his future and more!

Talent young starlet on the move? Adli is set for a surprise switch to England, according to reports

Arsenal on verge of PSG wonderkid signing

According to reports across various news outlets, Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of PSG's midfield wonderkid Yacine Adli on a three-year deal in the coming days.

The France youth international, 17, has surprised many by reportedly deciding to snub the Ligue 1 champions as he's unconvinced about the amount of first-team football he'll earn in Paris over the coming years, which are crucial for his development as a professional.

A creative midfielder with an imposing physical frame, he has featured for Les Bleus at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level to date - with 13 goals in 33 appearances. He made his first senior appearance during PSG's final league fixture against Caen, a goalless draw in mid-May.

Adli, who is highly-rated, in action against Caen on his professional debut

PSG were said to have offered more money in their attempts to persuade him otherwise, but the level of difficulty for players to breakthrough from the club's academy is seen as a major issue which Adli could not ignore when making his decision.

Arsenal, who are notorious for giving young players an opportunity to prove their worth, are seen as the perfect club for Adli to further his progression - not least under a manager who has been monitoring him closely for two years in Paris himself with Unai Emery at the helm.

With speculation continuing, N'Golo Kanté addresses future

Kanté in action during Chelsea's FA Cup final victory over Manchester United

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté has said that he's not thinking about speculation regarding his future, despite ongoing suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services.

Kanté, 27, is under contract with the FA Cup winners until the summer of 2021, but reports have previously suggested that the Blues would mull over offers if big transfer fees are received in return.

€100m was said to be Chelsea's minimum price for one of their most important players and Kante, currently with the France squad ahead of the World Cup, was questioned about his future at a recent news conference.

"I haven't been particularly approached by clubs, it's my agent who looks after that kind of thing. At the moment, I'm a Chelsea player and I don't worry about what's going on around me. I'm preparing for the World Cup - that's all I have on my mind."

Gianluigi Buffon update - Will PSG pull out of potent?

Buffon thanking fans for their support during Juventus' league game against Hellas Verona

Gianluigi Buffon was warned ahead of a potential move to PSG by current team-mate Blaise Matuidi during the week, and now it seems as though the Ligue 1 champions themselves are moving a bit cautiously.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, PSG are prepared to back away from signing the legendary goalkeeper - if his upcoming UEFA ban is too heavy.

Buffon was shown a red card for dissent and consequent violent conduct towards referee Michael Oliver during Juventus' second leg tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals this term.

The regulation one-game ban will continue to linger over Buffon, provided he remains active and does not retire, but could also be increased depending on what Oliver reported about the incident during UEFA's investigation.

If found guilty of violent conduct, it's highly probable that the Italian's ban will increase by a few games.

Based on this latest update, it seems as though Buffon would be signed for his big-game experience and Champions League pedigree, rather than actually playing on a regular basis across all competitions.