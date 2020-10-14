5 players Real Madrid can sign in 2021

Real Madrid had a very quiet transfer window as they chose to fly under the radar and work it out largely within themselves ahead of the new season. Los Blancos decided against investing heavily owing to the financial strain caused by the Covid pandemic.

There was a focus on outgoings this time and though business might not have gone as well as Real Madrid would have wanted, they are now in a good position to invest heavily in the transfer market next year.

They have already been linked with some high-profile stars and given how the likes of Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are all walking into the embrace of the 30s, there is a need to bring in young players to the club.

Let's take a look at five players Real Madrid are looking to sign in 2021.

#5 Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile was actually tipped to join Real Madrid this summer. However, a move never materialized. Badiashile is a 19-year-old centre-back who currently plies his trade in the Ligue 1 for AS Monaco.

It's about time that Real Madrid spent some money on a defensive prospect and Badiashile looks like the right player to do it for. AS Monaco have reportedly slapped a €30 million price tag on Benoit Badiashile.

This summer, he was not a priority and Real Madrid are lucky that he is still at AS Monaco as several other clubs had registered an interest in him. Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the youngster and has recommended him to the board. The last time Zizou asked Real Madrid to sign a French centre-back, it was Raphael Varane.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (left) in action for Stade Rennes

The Rennes youngster has impressed in his recent outings for the French senior side. Camavinga has a lot of flair and shows a lot of promise with the ball at his feet. Real Madrid are very interested in Camavinga and have even identified him as an alternative to Paul Pogba, as per reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to keep Pogba at Manchester United until his contract expires in 2022. Zidane would like to sign Pogba next summer but if he fails to land him, then they will turn to Camavinga.

Rennes are well aware of Camavinga's abilities and have slapped an €80 million price tag on him and will not budge from their valuation.

