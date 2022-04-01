5 players who could replace Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea's captain and most reliable defender, has spent nearly 10 years at the club. The Spaniard has gone from strength to strength during his stay at Stamford Bridge since joining in 2012 from Marseille. He has successfully shifted to a right-sided centre-half from this natural right-back position.

During the nine seasons with the Blues, he has won every major trophy up for grabs, having added the FIFA Club World earlier this year. His contract was supposed to expire this year. However, it has been extended for 12 months due to a performance related clause. However, Chelsea should have a replacement ready for the player in case he decides to move this summer.

Azpilicueta might be looking for a change

The right-back has only ever played for three clubs in his career. Initially starting with boyhood club Osasuna and then a brief two-year stint at Marseille. It is well-known that the player was very loyal to the Ligue 1 outfit and leaving the club was not his first option. The club's finances were in shambles and thus he agreed to be sold to Chelsea.

Now, he turns 33 and might be looking for a new challenge having won everything at Chelsea. He might also be looking for a less demanding league. It is very unlikely that he will be extending his contract beyond the 12 months already agreed.

So, the club must look for a long-term replacement. There are some players in line to replace him within the club like Reece James and Trevor Chalobah. However, signing a reinforcement might not be the wrong choice.

On that note, here we take a look at the five players who could replace Azpilicueta at Chelsea.

#5 Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto has been a regular starter for Olympique Lyon

Chelsea bought Azpilicueta from Ligue 1 club Marseille and France could be a good destination to find his replacement. Olympique Lyon have emerged as one of the best sources of young talent in recent years. They have now produced one of the most exciting full-backs in Malo Gusto.

The 18-year-old made his breakthrough to the first team this season and has made 22 appearances for the club in Ligue 1. He initially started as an attacking midfielder but has taken up well to the defensive role.

Galo has a comparatively better physique than most of the players in his position but is fast for a player of his frame. He has an aggressive approach to his game. If given proper guidance, he can become a solid right-back suited to the requirements of the Premier League.

#4 Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been a consistent performer for Napoli

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has started in all 30 games for Napoli this season in Serie A. It is this kind of tenacity and consistency that the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will be looking forward to in his replacement for Azpilicueta.

The Italian full-back also leads the Serie A defenders in terms of passes into the final third this season. He has also contributed at the back with approximately two tackles per game in the Italian top-flight.

He has a great engine and due to his physical attributes, he is also adept at starting as a center-back. He also began his career in an attack-minded role and shifted to right-back. So he has an understanding of the game from an attacker's perspective as well.

#3 Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo has a lot of potential to grow

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has found his form since securing a move to Nice earlier this season. The Frenchman has been solid at the back and has helped Nice keep the meanest defense in Ligue 1.

He has appeared in 27 of the 30 league games so far and this exposure to top-level football is helping him hone his skills. While he is a center-back by trade, he possesses decent pace for a player his size. He will be more defensive than Azpilicueta but will help bring solidity to the backline.

#2 Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele is open to secure a move away from RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have been a great source of talented players for some of the biggest clubs in Europe for some time now. One of the players ready to make a move away from the club at the moment is right-back Nordi Mukiele. Though his style differs from that of Azpilicueta, he could be an interesting signing for the club.

He has been a regular starter for the club and with his contract expiring in 2023, he is on the radar of a lot of clubs in Europe. He has the physique of a centre-back and the pace and stamina of a right-back. With Reece James set to play as the right wing-back, Chelsea might make use of his defensive abilities.

#1 Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde has earned a reputation as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe at the moment. The 23-year-old is already a full-time player for the France national team.

He has a similar physique to Azpilicueta. Despite not being the tallest or strongest player on the pitch, he can win ball possession with ease. He has a solid defensive awareness and his reading of the game is way beyond his age.

He is still young and has a lot of potential to develop and as things stand will be one of the best replacements for Azpilicueta at the club.

