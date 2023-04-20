5 players who could replace Lionel Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. After a disappointing debut season by his own lofty standards, he has done a very good job in his sophomore campaign and has been one of their most important players.

But his contract expires this summer and he looks likely to part ways with PSG in a few months. PSG will face a significant challenge in finding a player who can fill the void left by Messi's departure.

Messi's exceptional skill, experience and leadership on the field make him a unique player and his absence could affect PSG's overall performance.

But his departure will also help free up a lot of funds as Messi takes home a fortune in weekly wages. PSG have quite a few options on the table and from the looks of it, they might not be looking for a like-for-like replacement for Messi.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Messi at PSG.

#5 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Recent reports have suggested that Serge Gnabry's future at Bayern Munich might not be secure. The Bavarians extended Gnabry's contract until 2026 last summer but since signing the bumper deal, the German winger has not exactly stepped up to the level Bayern would have wanted him to.

But with 12 goals and 11 assists to his name from 41 appearances in all competitions so far this term for the Bundesliga giants, Gnabry remains a credible threat. As a right-footed right-winger, he can add a fresh sense of dynamism to PSG's attacking setup if he does end up going there.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Harry Kane could be a potential candidate to fill the potential void that Messi's departure could open up at PSG. Kane has proven himself to be one of the world's best strikers, with a consistent track record of scoring goals at both the domestic and international levels.

His excellent vision, precision in front of goal and ability to link up with teammates could make him a natural fit for PSG's style of play.

However, it remains to be seen whether PSG would be willing to pay the substantial transfer fee required to acquire him. According to the Daily Express (via Sky Sports), Spurs have slapped an £88 million price tag on Kane, with Manchester United also weighing up a summer move for him.

Meanwhile, Le Parisien claims that Kane is PSG's top transfer target this summer.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Could Mohamed Salah potentially leave Liverpool a year after signing a lucrative deal to join PSG as Messi's replacement? He reportedly earns around £350,000 per week at Liverpool but is considering leaving the club this summer at the end of what has been a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp's men, as per Fichajes.

Salah has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this term. There is no doubting his quality but he will turn 31 this summer. The Merseysiders reportedly value him at €80 million and that could prove to be a major stumbling block for PSG.

#2 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Bologna FC v AC MIlan - Serie A

Rafael Leao is one of the most sought-after forwards in the world right now. As per Le10Sport (Sport), Paris Saint-Germain are very much interested in securing the AC Milan winger's services this summer.

Leao's current deal with the Rossoneri expires next summer. As such, AC Milan could be enticed to cash in on him should a lucrative bid surface. PSG will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea though.

Both these Premier League giants have been credited with an interest in the Portugal international and they are difficult sides to outbid thanks to their financial muscle.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v AC Milan: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen has been one of the stars of the 2022-23 season in Europe. He has burgeoned into a well-rounded centre-forward this term and has been in scintillating form for Napoli. The Nigeria international's prolific goalscoring form has been crucial to the Partenopei's title charge in the ongoing campaign.

He is one of the best strikers on the planet right now and PSG will have to break the bank to sign him. Napoli are not keen to let their star player leave either and only a bid of €150 million will bring them to the negotiating table, according to AS.

In 31 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 26 goals and provided five assists. He would be far from a like-for-like replacement for Messi but Osimhen would be a great long-term signing for PSG.

