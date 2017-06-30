5 players who can replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Luis Suarez has already hit 30 and has started showing signs of decline and these are the players who can replace him at Barcelona.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 23:17 IST

Is the time up for Luis Suarez at Barcelona?

Luis Suarez has been on fire ever since he completed his almost £65 million move to Barcelona from Liverpool 3 seasons ago. The Uruguayan has scored 121 goals for the Catalan giants during this time, with 2015/16 being his best and most productive season, when he notched up 59 goals in 53 appearances.

However, despite getting the goals last season, the Uruguayan is on the decline and it is visible in his game. The 30-year-old plundered 37 goals for the Camp Nou outfit last season along with 20 assists and was Barcelona’s second highest scorer – only behind Lionel Messi.

But stats don’t always tell you the complete story and there is no denying that the Uruguayan is still a good goalscorer but his levels have surely dropped as he struggles to get into his groove in the big games, missing various key chances, suggesting that there has been a drop in confidence in his game. The fact that he is already 30 and is not getting younger add to the woes of the Catalan side.

Barcelona had a disappointing last season having been pipped to the La Liga title by Real Madrid, while also getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals. The Camp Nou outfit need a squad overhaul to once again establish themselves as one of the best clubs in the world and while Ernesto Valverde’s side are targeting players to improve other areas of their attack, they probably also need to look at their #9 position.

So without further gilding the Lily, here are 5 players who can replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona:

#5 Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino after a breakthrough season with the Turin outfit, which saw him score 28 goals, 26 out of which came in the Serie A. The Italian has established himself as the complete striker and will be the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

Not only is the 23-year-old just good with his right foot, he is equally adept with his left and with headers, highlighting no obvious weaknesses in his game. Not only that, his tall frame and good upper body strength allow him to hold off defenders and the meanest of defenses.

Belotti still has to prove himself on the top level as just one good season doesn’t cement a striker’s position as an elite one and he needs to have another prolific season this term, if he does not move to a bigger club. Barcelona would be wise to snap up the Italian striker before he makes a move to top European side as any hopes of signing him will fade with that.