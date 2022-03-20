5 players who could return to Barcelona in the future 

FC Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the greatest clubs in the history of world football.
The Spanish heavyweights have boasted several world-class players in their ranks over the years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Iniesta have represented the club and furthered its legacy over the past couple of decades.
Like many others, the Blaugrana are known for being active participants in the transfer market. Every transfer window sees several players depart for other clubs, making way for new entrants to take a shot at adding to the club's legendary history.
Let's take a look at five players who could return to Barcelona in the future.
#5 Alex Grimaldo | Benfica
Alex Grimaldo came up through Barcelona's youth academy before signing for Benfica.
The Spaniard never made a professional appearance for Barcelona's senior team and moved to Portugal in 2016. Primarily a left-back, Grimaldo has been a reliable figure in Benfica's back-line over the past few years.
Grimaldo has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the recent past. His performances have caught the attention of his former club, who are reportedly keen to have the Spaniard rejoin the Camp Nou.
Considering their overdependence on Jordi Alba, the Blaugrana will be looking to have Grimaldo challenge for a first-team spot in the left-back position. Grimaldo will bring substantial European experience and flair should he return.
#4 Marc Cucurella | Brighton & Hove Albion
Marc Cucurella has been in excellent form ever since signing for Brighton last year.
The Spaniard is a left-back by trade and is also capable of playing as a wide midfielder. He has added a boatload of energy to Brighton's back-line and has been in excellent touch this season.
Cucurella is blessed with incredible pace and dribbling ability. His passing is top notch and it's fair to say that he has excelled with the English outfit. Cucurella, along with wing-back partner Tariq Lamptey, are considered to be two of the most promising talents in the Premier League.
Cucurella came up through Barcelona's academy and went on to make two loan moves before signing a permanent deal with Getafe in 2020. A year later, he signed for Brighton and has thrived ever since. Many believe that he could re-join the Camp Nou this summer.
#3 Dani Olmo | RB Leipzig
Dani Olmo has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the recent past.
Olmo signed for RB Leipzig in 2020 after a five-year spell with Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb. He is one of Leipzig's standout players and is known for his versatility and creativity.
Olmo can play as an attacking midfielder, as well as a winger on either side. He is extremely effective in attack and displays a direct approach on the field. He is an outstanding dribbler and is capable of shooting with either foot.
Olmo impressed with Spain during UEFA Euro 2020 last year and caught the attention of several clubs. Having spent seven years with Barcelona's youth academy, Olmo would certainly be a welcome addition to the young Spanish squad.
#2 Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou.
The Brazilian signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a reported €222 million, becoming the most expensive player in football history. Despite never winning the UEFA Champions League with the French outfit, Neymar has enjoyed his fair share of success.
With Paris Saint-Germain's recent defeat in the Champions League, Neymar has found himself being booed by home fans. Reportedly unhappy with his current situation, the tabloids have linked Neymar with a surprise return to Spain.
Barcelona fans will certainly remember the standards that Neymar displayed during his days in Spain. His partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is still considered one of the best-ever in football history.
#1 Lionel Messi | Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi has been in the news recently and is reportedly unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi is arguably the greatest-ever player in the game's long history and has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona this summer. Messi parted ways with Barca last year, signing a two-year deal with the French giants.
Messi has reportedly felt out of place in France and is unhappy in his current role at the club. He has seen a dip in form as well and has registered just two goals in 18 league appearances for the club.
Messi is undoubtedly a hero at Barcelona and it goes without saying that every Barcelona fan would take him back in the blink of an eye. Barcelona will have to sort their finances out before they can consider the possibility of re-signing Messi this summer.