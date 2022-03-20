5 players who could return to Barcelona in the future 

FC Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the greatest clubs in the history of world football.

The Spanish heavyweights have boasted several world-class players in their ranks over the years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Iniesta have represented the club and furthered its legacy over the past couple of decades.

Sporting Index @sportingindex



15 games

10 wins

1 defeat

33 goals scored

14 goals conceded



Started in ninth position, they're now third in the table. Xavi's Barcelona this season in La Liga:15 games10 wins1 defeat33 goals scored14 goals concededStarted in ninth position, they're now third in the table. Xavi's Barcelona this season in La Liga:👕 15 games✅ 10 wins❌ 1 defeat⚽️ 33 goals scored🚫 14 goals concededStarted in ninth position, they're now third in the table. 👏 https://t.co/gi2NmCQMXn

Like many others, the Blaugrana are known for being active participants in the transfer market. Every transfer window sees several players depart for other clubs, making way for new entrants to take a shot at adding to the club's legendary history.

Let's take a look at five players who could return to Barcelona in the future.

#5 Alex Grimaldo | Benfica

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Alex Grimaldo came up through Barcelona's youth academy before signing for Benfica.

The Spaniard never made a professional appearance for Barcelona's senior team and moved to Portugal in 2016. Primarily a left-back, Grimaldo has been a reliable figure in Benfica's back-line over the past few years.

GOAL @goal



One year since Alex Grimaldo unleashed this One year since Alex Grimaldo unleashed this 🚀😱https://t.co/q83CmYV9DC

Grimaldo has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the recent past. His performances have caught the attention of his former club, who are reportedly keen to have the Spaniard rejoin the Camp Nou.

Considering their overdependence on Jordi Alba, the Blaugrana will be looking to have Grimaldo challenge for a first-team spot in the left-back position. Grimaldo will bring substantial European experience and flair should he return.

#4 Marc Cucurella | Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - Premier League

Marc Cucurella has been in excellent form ever since signing for Brighton last year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC #Getafe



Cucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. Excl. Marc Cucurella to Brighton, done deal and here-we-go! The release clause has been matched and paid few minutes ago. Brighton will pay €18m to Getafe.Cucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. Excl. Marc Cucurella to Brighton, done deal and here-we-go! The release clause has been matched and paid few minutes ago. Brighton will pay €18m to Getafe. 🔵🇪🇸 #BHAFC #GetafeCucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. https://t.co/vGYsd9aFEr

The Spaniard is a left-back by trade and is also capable of playing as a wide midfielder. He has added a boatload of energy to Brighton's back-line and has been in excellent touch this season.

GOAL @goal



Will Barcelona regret letting him go? 🤦‍♂️



Marc Cucurella looks to be some playerWill Barcelona regret letting him go? 🤦‍♂️ Marc Cucurella looks to be some player 🌟Will Barcelona regret letting him go? 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/yA93AKAg5b

Cucurella is blessed with incredible pace and dribbling ability. His passing is top notch and it's fair to say that he has excelled with the English outfit. Cucurella, along with wing-back partner Tariq Lamptey, are considered to be two of the most promising talents in the Premier League.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Successful passes (52)

Final third passes (25)

Ball recoveries (12)

Tackles won (6/7)

Chances created (2)



Played a major role in Brighton’s solid performance last night. Against Chelsea, Marc Cucurella ranked 1st amongst Brighton players for:Successful passes (52)Final third passes (25)Ball recoveries (12)Tackles won (6/7)Chances created (2)Played a major role in Brighton’s solid performance last night. Against Chelsea, Marc Cucurella ranked 1st amongst Brighton players for: Successful passes (52)Final third passes (25)Ball recoveries (12)Tackles won (6/7) Chances created (2) Played a major role in Brighton’s solid performance last night. 🇪🇸👏 https://t.co/7RpFMlNgS0

Cucurella came up through Barcelona's academy and went on to make two loan moves before signing a permanent deal with Getafe in 2020. A year later, he signed for Brighton and has thrived ever since. Many believe that he could re-join the Camp Nou this summer.

#3 Dani Olmo | RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Dani Olmo has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the recent past.

Olmo signed for RB Leipzig in 2020 after a five-year spell with Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb. He is one of Leipzig's standout players and is known for his versatility and creativity.

GOAL @goal



#EURO2020 #ITA #ESP We need to talk about how good Dani Olmo has been in this game We need to talk about how good Dani Olmo has been in this game 😍#EURO2020 #ITA #ESP https://t.co/r4Sf481MgN

Olmo can play as an attacking midfielder, as well as a winger on either side. He is extremely effective in attack and displays a direct approach on the field. He is an outstanding dribbler and is capable of shooting with either foot.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Dani Olmo bends one beautifully Dani Olmo bends one beautifully 😍 https://t.co/Nesn3CzRCP

Olmo impressed with Spain during UEFA Euro 2020 last year and caught the attention of several clubs. Having spent seven years with Barcelona's youth academy, Olmo would certainly be a welcome addition to the young Spanish squad.

#2 Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a reported €222 million, becoming the most expensive player in football history. Despite never winning the UEFA Champions League with the French outfit, Neymar has enjoyed his fair share of success.

With Paris Saint-Germain's recent defeat in the Champions League, Neymar has found himself being booed by home fans. Reportedly unhappy with his current situation, the tabloids have linked Neymar with a surprise return to Spain.

Squawka @Squawka



Neymar won 9 fouls vs Atalanta, the most by a player in a single



His overall competition record is bonkers. 🤯 Neymar completed 16 take-ons vs Atalanta, the most by a player in a single #UCL game so far this season.Neymar won 9 fouls vs Atalanta, the most by a player in a single #UCL game so far this season.His overall competition record is bonkers. 🤯 Neymar completed 16 take-ons vs Atalanta, the most by a player in a single #UCL game so far this season.Neymar won 9 fouls vs Atalanta, the most by a player in a single #UCL game so far this season.His overall competition record is bonkers. 🤯 https://t.co/erhHkziRQa

Barcelona fans will certainly remember the standards that Neymar displayed during his days in Spain. His partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is still considered one of the best-ever in football history.

#1 Lionel Messi | Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has been in the news recently and is reportedly unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



768 games (record)

661 goals (record)

290 assists (record)

48 hat tricks (record)

34 trophies (record) Lionel Messi for Barcelona768 games (record)661 goals (record)290 assists (record)48 hat tricks (record)34 trophies (record) Lionel Messi for Barcelona 👑768 games (record)661 goals (record)290 assists (record)48 hat tricks (record)34 trophies (record) https://t.co/rhO3dCvFPp

Messi is arguably the greatest-ever player in the game's long history and has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona this summer. Messi parted ways with Barca last year, signing a two-year deal with the French giants.

Squawka @Squawka



10x LaLiga

7x Supercopa de España

7x Copa del Rey

6x Ballon d'Or

6x European Golden Shoe

4x Champions League

3x UEFA Super Cup

3x Club World Cup



A club-record 34 trophies won with the team. Lionel Messi's career honours with Barcelona:10x LaLiga7x Supercopa de España7x Copa del Rey6x Ballon d'Or6x European Golden Shoe4x Champions League3x UEFA Super Cup3x Club World CupA club-record 34 trophies won with the team. Lionel Messi's career honours with Barcelona:🏆 10x LaLiga🏆 7x Supercopa de España🏆 7x Copa del Rey🏆 6x Ballon d'Or🏆 6x European Golden Shoe🏆 4x Champions League 🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup🏆 3x Club World CupA club-record 34 trophies won with the team. https://t.co/0rtIvdxIBN

Messi has reportedly felt out of place in France and is unhappy in his current role at the club. He has seen a dip in form as well and has registered just two goals in 18 league appearances for the club.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



"If I could see Messi back in Spain, I would be delighted. I think Messi would return to Barcelona if he came back to Spain on very different economic terms, so it would not be such a 'burden' [on Barca's finances]."



#LeoMessi #Barca #PSG 🗣️ LaLiga president Javier Tebas:"If I could see Messi back in Spain, I would be delighted. I think Messi would return to Barcelona if he came back to Spain on very different economic terms, so it would not be such a 'burden' [on Barca's finances]." 🗣️ LaLiga president Javier Tebas:"If I could see Messi back in Spain, I would be delighted. I think Messi would return to Barcelona if he came back to Spain on very different economic terms, so it would not be such a 'burden' [on Barca's finances]."#LeoMessi #Barca #PSG https://t.co/g4iD1uaXF8

Messi is undoubtedly a hero at Barcelona and it goes without saying that every Barcelona fan would take him back in the blink of an eye. Barcelona will have to sort their finances out before they can consider the possibility of re-signing Messi this summer.

Edited by Ashwin