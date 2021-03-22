5 players who could be sold by Juventus this summer

Juventus have been the dominant force in Italian football in the last decade. They have won nine consecutive Serie A titles, thanks to a squad brimming with quality.

During this period, they have signed some of the best players in the world, but not all of them have had the same degree of success at the club.

Five players Juventus could sell this summer:

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked Juventus' finances; as per a Reuters report, their revenue dropped by 20% during the 2020-21 financial year.

In that scenario, it would make sense for the club to get rid of their dead weight or players with big wages in the summer. In the process, Juventus might have to sell some of their star players as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five players whom Juventus could sell this summer.

#5 Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral

Juventus have always had a strong defensive line. With veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini set to retire soon, the Bianconeri signed a few promising defenders in the last two seasons.

Matthijs De Ligt, who arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2019, is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world and a long-term replacement for Chiellini. Juventus have warded off any potential suitors by saying that the Dutchman is not up for sale anytime soon. So if they need to trim their depth in the defensive department, Merih Demiral's name comes to mind.

The Turkish defender has been used intermittently by Andrea Pirlo this term despite the player impressing in his limited game-time. He is a regular starter for his country but is often the fourth-choice Juventus centre-back behind Leonardo Bonucci, De Ligt and Chiellini.

Persistent injuries have also not helped him. So, Demiral, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024, might be put up for sale this summer.

#4 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro

One player who has been tipped to leave Juventus for quite a while is left-back Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian was one of the best players in his position a few seasons back, but injuries and a drop in form have dented his pedigree as a reliable player.

As per reports in Italy, The Old Lady are willing to part ways with the 30-year-old for €25 million. With the player's contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Juventus should be able to get a transfer fee close to his market value if they sell Sandro at the end of the season.

The Biancnoneri have already started looking for Sandro's potential replacements, with Atalanta's Robin Gosens reportedly on top of Juventus' wishlist.

Sandro's attacking contributions have taken a hit this term, as he only has one assist in 15 league outings. So his stint at Juventus could be drawing to a close.

