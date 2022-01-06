5 players with most weak-footed goals across Europe's top 5 leagues (2021)

We have seen so many mesmerizing things unfold on a football pitch. We have seen players who can do things with the ball that defies description. The Ronaldos and Ronaldinhos of the footballing world have stumped us with their tricks and skills.

But nothing is more important in a game of football than scoring goals. In football, the ones who score the goals are the ones who steal the limelight. A forward's primary responsibility is to score goals on a consistent basis for his side. Most players prefer to strike the ball with their stronger foot to maximize their chances of finding the back of the net.

But there are also some exceptional individuals who can use both their feet to great effect. Such players are a nightmare to defend against for defenders as there is simply no predicting which way they are going to go.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most number of weak-footed goals across Europe's top five leagues in 2021.

#5 Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 7 goals

Luis Muriel has been nothing short of sensational for Atalanta since joining the club in 2019. The Colombian international had had an underwhelming stint with Sevilla but showed glimpses of what he can offer during a brief loan spell with Fiorentina in 2019.

Atalanta took note of Muriel's contributions to the Serie A outfit and signed him from Sevilla for €18 million in the summer of 2019. Since then, the 30-year-old has been one of Atalanta's standout performers. He is a well-rounded forward whose playmaking skills are almost on par with his predatory instincts.

He has scored 48 goals and provided 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atalanta. Muriel is gifted in a technical sense and is excellent with the ball at his feet. That he can strike the ball sweetly with both feet is a key feature of his game. Muriel scored a total of seven goals with his weaker left foot in Serie A in 2021.

#4 Gaetan Laborde (Rennes) - 7 goals

Stade Rennes v Tottenham Hotspur: Group G - UEFA Europa Conference League

Rennes forward Gaetan Laborde has been in excellent form for Rennes in the ongoing season. In 26 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, Laborde has scored 14 goals and provided four assists.

The 27-year-old prefers to shoot with his left foot. He is a technically adept attacker whose excellent close control and dribbling ability make him one of the best forwards in Ligue 1.

Although he prefers using his left foot, Laborde has no qualms finding the back of the net with his right. He scored seven goals with his right foot in 2021.

