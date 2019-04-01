5 players who can replace Hazard at Chelsea

Sachin Awana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 66 // 01 Apr 2019, 13:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard could be leaving Chelsea FC for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard has been on the verge of leaving Chelsea with the interest coming from Real Madrid and the transfer has been on the cards for some time now. Hazard is one of the best players in the league currently and has proved his qualities week after week at Chelsea showing the world what he's worth. A world-class talent with the potential to be the best player in the world, the Ballon d'Or might just be one club away from him.

Hazard joined Chelsea for reported £32 million in 2012 and made his competitive debut in the 2012 FA Community Shield against Manchester City wearing number 17 on his back. Since then, the Belgian midfielder has scored 82 times and assisted 50 times for the Blues in EPL 237 appearances. He won the Player of the Season award in 2014/15 and has been a peripheral figure for the club pulling out his side from difficult situations quite a few times.

With 13 goals in 29 matches this season, he has been absolutely crucial for the London side in their chase to the top 4. No wonder the club is so desperate to keep him with them.

But the Spanish giants are knocking at the door as they are seeking out a possible replacement for their ace star Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club in 2018 and joined Juventus. Playing for one of the biggest club in the world with a possibility to win the Champions League is irresistible, which intensifies the problems of Chelsea who are facing a transfer ban for 2 transfer windows after breaching the Article 19 set by FIFA.

If Hazard decides to leave Chelsea, here are the 10 players the London side could look up to in order to replace the Belgian after the transfer ban is served:

#5 Hirving Lozano

PSV's Lozano has a similar attitude to Hazard.

Hirving Lozano is a Mexican International right-footed winger, playing for the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in Eredivisie. Just 23 of age, he's comfortable on either wing and often likes to cut inside with his right foot to take a pop at the goal.

Lozano has played 68 times for PSV and has scored 38 times while assisting 20 times in all competitions. His work ethic and greed for the ball stands out in every match. He played the whole match against VVV-Venlo in the league this month, scoring the only goal in the fixture while winning 1 aerial duel and completing 68% of passes. He was named Man of the Match and was given a generous rating of 8.73 for his contribution.

He is a sharp and prolific youngster with loads of potential and is ready to showcase it on a bigger scale. He carries a similar attitude as Hazard in the attacking sense with an engine attached on his back. Sarri's squad is missing a player who can drive through attacks and Lozano might just solve that problem for them. Chelsea should definitely make a move in order to seal his signature or they might see this promising youngster in a different colour shirt.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement