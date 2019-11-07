Premier League 2019-20: 5 players who could play a key role for their teams this weekend

Taha Memon

The Reds celebrate a Sadio Mane goal

With 11 games played, the Premier League table is starting to shape up and we can see which teams have exceeded expectations and which teams have not performed well so far. Liverpool currently leads the rest of the pack with 31 points, but they will be facing arch-rivals Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday in a game which could have title ramifications.

There are other exciting games lined up which include the underperforming Arsenal against the high flying Leicester City, and a London derby wherein Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace. With already a lot to play for every week, this Premier League weekend promises to be a highly intense one.

Here, we take a look at five players who could be key for their teams this weekend.

#5 Christian Pulisic - Chelsea

Pulisic has been an in-form player for the Blues

With 4 goals in his last two Premier League games which included a hat-trick against Burnley, Christian Pulisic has well and truly announced himself in England. There were doubts, and it did not help that he was expected by many to fill the void left by Eden Hazard.

Although initially not being featured as a starter by manager Frank Lampard, Pulisic has impressed the Chelsea faithful over the last two weeks, and he looks set to retain his place against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Currently sitting fourth on the table with as many points as Leicester City, and two behind Manchester City, Chelsea will host fellow London club Palace this weekend in a bid to strengthen their position in the top 4.

Palace has dropped points in their last two games and will be looking to improve their fortunes, which will make this an interesting fixture for a neutral. Therefore, Lampard will be looking towards his attack to get all 3 points in a week where Leicester and Man City could both drop points. Expect Pulisic to be in the thick of things as the Blues look to defeat Palace this Saturday.

